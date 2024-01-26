Biden Proposal on Border Betrays Ideals, U.S. Law, and American Legacy as World Leader

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today expressed its alarm, and confusion, over President Biden’s statement endorsing ongoing Senate negotiations to enact extreme, permanent, and inhumane policies at our Southern Border. The proposals reportedly under consideration include the codification of Trump-style asylum and parole restrictions that could completely cut off vital pathways to humanitarian protection at the border. These anti-immigrant proposals violate our moral and legal obligations—and would only undermine border management infrastructure.

Church World Service calls on the administration to not adopt policies in an effort to appease alarmists and isolationists in Congress, all of whom know, but will not admit, the great value that new Americans bring to our nation.

In response, Erol Kekic, Senior Vice President at CWS, issued the following statement:

Over the years, access to asylum at the Southern Border has been whittled down to a shadow of what is promised by both U.S. and international refugee law. It has been done under the leadership of both parties, likely to appease extremists, at the expense of those most in need of protection. Now, President Biden has stated he wants to change the law to enable this and any future administration to enact even more harmful, anti-asylum policies. Make no mistake, this is political, not moral. Today’s endorsement of an isolationist ideology, is alarming and confusing. Leadership, especially moral leadership, arises in challenging times, not easy times. We hope that the president will reconsider this position, and return to embracing the spirit of welcome that his home state of Delaware, and the United States in its entirety, has benefited from as soon as possible. As a resettlement organization, one that has been welcoming New Americans to our communities for over 75 years, we are not calling for open borders, rather we are calling for the protection of those fleeing violence and persecution. Ultimately, what we and our member congregations want is a just immigration reform, something Congress should have been prioritizing for years. It is in the best interest of this country and it is the right thing to do.

