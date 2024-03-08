Angelique’s journey from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Kenya and finally to the United States is a story of determination and strength. Despite facing obstacles to continue her studies in Kenya, Angelique’s dream of continuing her education and becoming a doctor never wavered.

In October 2023, Angelique joined her brother in Virginia and, within a month, he was also resettled with support from CWS Harrisonburg. With her goal in mind, Angelique wasted no time making progress. Working night shifts to attend daytime English classes through the Massanutten Technical Center, which provides courses for non-native speakers and other refugee newcomers, she’s determined to improve her language skills. Even though she had never driven before, Angelique took driving classes to gain independence and has already received her permit. Now, she’s sharing an apartment with her brother, saving up for a car and preparing for her license test.

On weekends, she juggles homework, housework and cooking, all in pursuit of building a brighter future. Despite facing paperwork challenges at the DMV, Angelique remains confident and determined to overcome any obstacle.

Angelique’s strength and hard work haven’t gone unnoticed. Her employer recognized her with an award for her dedication, teamwork and positive attitude. Always ready to lend a helping hand to her coworkers, Angelique embodies the spirit of resilience and community.

When asked about her new home in the United States, Angelique’s gratitude shines through. She told us, “I’m so grateful for the help I’ve received. I can pursue my dream here.”

