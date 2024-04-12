From Grand Bahama to Abaco: A Journey of Healing and Hope

Before Hurricane Dorian, Dr. Gregory Swann’s life as a police and public safety psychologist on Grand Bahama Island revolved around collaboration with government agencies, including the Royal Bahamas Police Force. However, the emergencies caused by Hurricane Dorian led him on a transformative journey, expanding his role and perspective.

The Bahamas Psychological Association’s (BPA) Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) project (supported by CWS) presented an opportunity for his personal and professional growth. When deployed to the storm-ravaged island of Abaco, Dr. Swann’s mission extended beyond routine duties. Dr. Swann conducted wellness checks for first responders, survivors and the community at large which allowed him to engage with diverse groups, from adolescent boys and girls to uniformed officers and school staff in disaster-affected areas.

The project not only broadened his skill set but also paved the way for future contributions. Dr. Swann noted, “Taking advantage of the capacity-building opportunities of the project allowed me to certify myself so that in the future I could function as a trainer for delivering psychological first aid training.”

The most profound experiences awaited Dr. Swann in the heart of the Haitian population who migrated in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. Before the storm, his daily interactions did not extend significantly into the Haitian communities across the islands. The BPA MHPSS project changed that, unveiling the intricate challenges that shape the lives of migrants.

The vulnerability of the Haitian population, before the hurricane had even hit, magnified the impact it had on their lives. Eager to alleviate distress, Dr. Swann collaborated with the BPA team to form and coordinate a committee of pastors and leaders from Haitian churches in Abaco. Dr. Swann continued, “Through this committee, we distributed helpline numbers, conducted stress management presentations with the aid of a translator, distributed care packets and organized a mini health fair intervention for a segment of the community.”

This journey fueled Dr.Swann’s own sense of purpose, emphasizing the resilience and interconnectedness of communities in times of adversity. He reflected, “It feels like a drop of water in a bucket, but I remain hopeful that the formation of the Haitian church leadership committee will allow BPA to maintain continued services in this regard.”

The CWS Hurricane Dorian Long-Term Recovery Program in the Bahamas concluded in March 2024, supported by grants from Episcopal Relief and Development and Presbyterian Disaster Assistance.