Empathy in Action: A Journey of Community Outreach in The Bahamas

For as long as she can remember, Delice Y. Lynch’s life in the Bahamas has been marked by her passion for helping vulnerable populations. She shared, “Before my transformative experience with the Bahamas Psychological Association…, my efforts were focused on distributing food to those in need, especially during the challenging times of the Covid-19 lockdown.”

n the summer of 2023, she began a new role as a community educator at the BPA, working on the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) project supported by CWS. Delice assumed this position during her after-work and weekend hours. As she explained, the project of took her “outside [herself]” pushing her beyond the confines of her usual routine. “Street by street, I shared vital information on managing stress in crisis situations, leaving helpline numbers for those who needed additional support,” Ms. Lynch said.

This grassroots approach proved invaluable, reaching individuals who normally would not attend mainstream educational programs, such as conferences and seminars. “In our society today, all over the world, but specifically in reference to the Bahamas and, in particular, New Providence, the street-to-street approach is essential for contacting that group of persons in a non-judgmental way.”

Ms. Lynch added, “It has impacted me in that I have become more empathetic with persons living in distressed situations. I understand more fully that “for the Grace of God I move forward.”

As part of the initiative, Ms. Lynch also participated in Psychological First Aid training, earning certification as a psychological first-aid provider. She also volunteered to be on call during national emergencies.

Ms. Lynch found herself using these skills on at least two separate occasions since her involvement in the project. “I’m happy that I had the skills to assist, thanks to the training received,” she said. The streets she walked, the stories she heard and the lives she encountered have collectively woven a narrative of compassion, resilience and the transformative power of human connection.

The CWS Hurricane Dorian Long-Term Recovery Program in the Bahamas concluded in March 2024, supported by grants from Episcopal Relief and Development and Presbyterian Disaster Assistance. Learn more about CWS’ work in Latin America and the Caribbean here.