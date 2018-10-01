Celebrating Family Field Day with CWS Harrisburg

On April 14th, 2024, CWS Harrisburg and Messiah University joined forces for a vibrant Family Field Day, showcasing the beauty of collaboration and cultural diversity.

With 320 CWS Harrisburg clients, 28 volunteers, 15 staff members and 50 Messiah University participants in attendance, the event was a vibrant celebration filled with engaging games, mouthwatering food and heartwarming gestures.

Messiah University’s warm hospitality set the tone, generously covering transportation costs for our clients and adding to the festive atmosphere with organized activities. In the spirit of Eid, CWS Harrisburg staff distributed toys and books, bringing joy to children and families alike.

Generous contributions from Panera, Giant and a local nonprofit enhanced the variety of delicious treats available to suit everyone’s preferences, and an Afghan Marketplace client added an authentic touch with the traditional Afghan desserts of jalebi and maliba.

Music from various cultures filled the air, creating an atmosphere of celebration and inclusivity. Attendees enjoyed a traditional Middle Eastern dance, known as Dabkah, performed by some of CWS’ clients, while others engaged in spirited soccer matches. Most of all, attendees relished the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful weather, spend quality time with loved ones and meet new families.

The connection and community built from the event left a lasting impression on clients and community members alike. One Syrian newcomer expressed her deep appreciation and shared that the event made her feel at home and rekindled the joy of celebrating Eid. Her sentiments resonated with many others, emphasizing the importance of fostering a sense of belonging and community.

We’re proud to walk alongside our new neighbors and extend our reach beyond the basic needs of resettlement to contribute towards communities built on inclusivity and compassion.

Sally Taha is CWS Harrisburg’s Community Relations Senior Specialist. To learn more about the work of CWS Harrisburg, click here.