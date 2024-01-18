CWS Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors

Mark Storella, Samuel Mwenda Join the CWS Board

New York City – Church World Service today announced that it has welcomed two new members to its Board of Directors, Ambassador (ret.) Mark Storella and Dr. Samuel Mwenda. Each of these leaders brings decades of experience related to CWS’ mission of building a world where everyone has food, voice and a safe place to call home.

“It is an honor to welcome Mark and Sam to the CWS Board; their contributions will undoubtedly be a continuation of their life-long commitments to bettering humanity and a boon to our work around the world. At a time of tumult, war, climate displacement, and rising poverty, their experience and creativity will help us bring just and sustainable solutions to millions of families. We are fortunate to have them join us and we eagerly anticipate the impact we will have together.”—said CWS Board Chair Rev. Dr. David Vasquez-Levy.

Ambassador (ret.) Mark C. Storella is Professor of the Practice of Diplomacy and Director of the African Studies Center at the Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University. He was a United States Foreign Service Officer for over three decades serving as Ambassador to Zambia, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees, and Migration (where he oversaw the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program), and Dean of the Leadership and Management School of the Foreign Service Institute. Ambassador Storella also served as Humanitarian Counselor at U.S. Mission Geneva and as Senior Coordinator for Refugees and Internally Displaced persons at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. At BU, Ambassador Storella teaches courses on humanitarian crises, health diplomacy, global governance, U.S. foreign policy and international negotiation.

Ambassador Storella is recipient of the Presidential Rank Award, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Excellence in Service Award, the Thomas Jefferson Award presented by American Citizens Abroad, and several Department of State superior and meritorious honor awards. He received his AB from Harvard College and an MALD degree from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. He also serves as a board member of the Norwegian Refugee Council – USA.

“I deeply admire Church World Service’s global humanitarian work and CWS’ role in aiding refugee resettlement in the United States. It is an honor to be able to support CWS, its people, and its mission.”

Dr. Samuel Mwenda is the CEO and General Secretary of the Christian Health Association of Kenya, “a technical support organization for member Church health facilities with core mandate in advocacy, lobbying, partnerships, health systems strengthening, programs development, resource mobilization and capacity building.” Under his leadership, CHAK has expanded its support for Protestant churches’ health facilities, medical training colleges and programs across Kenya, including signing a milestone Memorandum of Understanding between the Kenyan government and faith-based service providers. He is the chair of the Kenya Faith Based Health Services Consortium, supports the governance of a supply chain organization the Mission for Essential Drugs & Supplies (MEDS) and was the founder chair of the Africa Christian Health Associations Platform a continental organization that leads advocacy, capacity building and networking for Churches work in healthcare in Sub-Saharan Africa. Dr. Mwenda received the 2016 Christian International Health Champion Award from Christian Connections for International Health. Before joining CHAK, Dr. Mwenda served as the CEO of the 250-bed Maua Methodist Hospital in rural Kenya and served as a medical officer for the Ministry of Health in rural Kenya.

“I am humbled and blessed to have the privilege to further extend my service to humanity through this great institution, CWS.”

More information about these board members or the full CWS Board of Directors can be found here.