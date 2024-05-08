The Immigrant Visa Lottery Selection Season

Janet’s journey to the United States began with the Diversity Visa Program, a congressionally approved initiative offering immigrants the chance to relocate and work in the U.S. Open to applicants worldwide, the program selects recipients annually on May 4th, requiring a high school diploma or two years of credible work, along with stringent screenings including in-person interviews, health check-ups, and police reports to ensure a clean criminal record in their home country.

In 1998, Janet and her husband eagerly applied for the visa lottery, and by May 1999, they received the news—they were selected for further processing. This involved extensive biometric procedures, health screenings costing $660 for both of them, and meticulous document preparation. Months of preparation culminated in a brief but decisive interview at the U.S. embassy in Nairobi and, despite the high number of rejections, Janet and her husband’s cases had been approved and their visa issued. Within weeks, they boarded a flight to their new home state, New Jersey.

Janet, a high school teacher of nine years in Kenya, viewed the move to the U.S. as an opportunity for growth. “I came here for the opportunities,” she reflected optimistically. However, upon arrival, reality set in quickly. With only $700 in hand, Janet and her husband embarked on a journey that led them to humble beginnings—Janet took up housekeeping, while her husband found work as a dishwasher, despite holding the position of deputy in a Kenyan high school.

Like many immigrant visa lottery winners, Janet faced the challenge of securing housing and employment without the assistance offered to resettled refugees. Though they initially relied on the hospitality of a friend, they soon found their footing. Janet persevered, even after encountering setbacks in her academic pursuits. Denied acceptance to North Carolina State University twice, she found solace in a program for adult learners in Raleigh, where she eventually earned her degree in Psychology and later a Master’s in Public Health at UNCG.

Janet’s professional journey mirrored her personal growth. From Swahili interpreter at World Relief to Case Manager at the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI), she navigated the complexities of refugee resettlement with compassion. Now a Preferred Community Case Manager at CWS, Janet continues to inspire others with her story. “We are all the same,” she believes, emphasizing the power of education and self-presentation in integration. “Your brain is still okay with learning languages, it can learn anything,” she assures, underscoring the importance of lifelong learning and cultural empathy.

In Raleigh, Janet found not just a new home but a community that embraced diversity and fostered opportunity. “We are all the same. The color is just a jacket, but inside we are all the same,” she reflects, cherishing the warmth of her adopted home. “The way you present yourself is the way people perceive you.”

This week, millions of people around the world are checking their visa lottery status like Janet did many years ago before moving to the U.S., and thousands will be arriving through the visa lottery to continue the long culture of resettlement through the visa program that Janet and her family celebrate for twenty-four years of living and working in this country.

To learn more about the work of CWS Greensboro, visit their website.