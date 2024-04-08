Journeying to Africa: A Personal Reflection

When I signed up to participate in the Overseas Educational Experience in Africa, I didn’t know what to expect. I was a little nervous to travel that far away from home, but mostly excited at the possibility of visiting the continent of Africa and seeing, first-hand, the CWS programs there. I had no idea the life-changing experience that lay ahead of me.

A Personal Journey:

Oftentimes, people take for granted the ability to trace their ancestry. As an African American, it was an extremely emotional experience to visit the land of my ancestors. I recall times in my youth when I was told by other children to, “go back to where you came from.” Although I always knew where I was born and the city I lived in, “where I come from” has remained a mystery.

On my first full day in Tanzania, my colleagues and I flew from Dar es Salaam to Kigoma and met with an official from the Ministry of Home Affairs. As the official sat behind his big desk with a large photo of Tanzania’s president hanging behind him, my colleagues and I sat scattered around a big table awaiting his permission to visit Nyarugusu refugee camp. As he cleared us for our visit, he smiled and focused his attention on the three black people in the room–asking each of us where we were from. It was a simple enough question to which our driver quickly answered Tanzania…my colleague replied Liberia, and now it was my turn. I can still remember the slight excitement in his voice as he said, “…and my sister, where are you from?” I could have simply said the U.S.—that is where I was born… but I knew what he was really asking me. My heart sank because it was an answer I did not have. I looked down and embarrassingly replied, “I don’t know.” I can’t even remember what was said after that because I was rocked to my core. I remember we all kind of chuckled, but for me, deep down, it was no laughing matter. Being on the continent of my ancestors and not having any clue of my ancestral history hurt my heart. Throughout my nearly two weeks in Africa, this was one of several instances, I would be asked the simple question, “Where are you from?” and not be able to answer. This experience has ignited my desire to find out.

A Professional Journey:

The drive to Nyarugusu camp was long and bumpy. I gazed out of the window as we drove down the reddish-brown dirt road for what seemed like forever but in reality was just 90 minutes. Every few seconds we’d pass staggered mud houses with children walking or playing outside. I’d see women walking with firewood and other necessities and men riding bikes or motorbikes, sometimes 3 or 4 to one bike, presumably going to or coming from town. Although the sun was out, it was still the rainy season, so the threat of rain was always near. As I rode in the back of a well-equipped, air-conditioned SUV…protected from the elements, I prayed they’d make it inside before any rainfall.

As we entered Nyarugusu camp, I saw the same kind of mud houses we passed on the drive. I stared out of the window, making eye contact with children and we smiled and waved at each other. There was one little boy I saw from a distance who looked to be maybe 6 or 7 years old. He had created a makeshift toy from a small tire and a stick. With a determined look on his face, he was pushing the toy and running barefoot down the dirt road. I didn’t realize until later how foretelling seeing him was. Over the next few days, I visited various areas of Nyarugusu camp. I met with families waiting to be resettled and heard the stories of farmers who’ve created better lives for themselves. Immediately, I remembered the little boy I saw the first day we entered the camp. I recognized the same perseverance, resourcefulness and look of determination on the faces of the CWS program participants and the stories they shared.

A Thankful Heart:

Visiting Africa was an incredible experience that I will always be grateful for. There were some emotionally heavy days filled with stories that brought me to tears, but there were moments of joy too…seeing thriving beekeepers, chicken and pig farmers and blossoming vegetable gardens.

As I reflect on my time in Africa, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude. For the stories I heard…the people I met, the resilience and determination I saw and for my own personal growth and ancestral journey. This experience was one filled with heartfelt conversations, humbling moments and glimmers of a hopeful future.

The warm welcome I received from the CWS Africa staff and the feeling of being “home” without knowing, exactly, where my “home” is, is something I will always be grateful for.

Asante sana, Africa!

Erica Hunter is CWS’ Marketing Writer & Content Coordinator. Learn more about CWS’ work in Tanzania here.