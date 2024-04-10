Returning to the comforts of hot morning coffee and lunch breaks feels wonderful after thirty days of Ramadan, where those who fasted abstained from daily pleasures like breakfast, lunch, coffee, water and snacks from sunrise to sunset. Today is the day of celebration of Eid Al-Fitr, one of my favorite days of the year, a time for feasting, friendship and family gatherings for those who have exercised patience and dedication during Ramadan.

Growing up in Somalia, Eid Eve, the last day of Ramadan, was a night filled with excitement and activity. Even in the darkness of Mogadishu, a city without electricity during my childhood, the sky would light up across the city with fires built in the open spaces. We played games like hide and seek and raced each other until the early morning light. Then, the entire city would come together for prayers in overcrowded mosques. Houses would be filled with the aroma of freshly baked bread, biscuits and halwah, my favorite dessert during Eid, made with flour, cornstarch, nuts, butter and sugar. It was a rewarding treat after thirty days of fasting.

Eid is incomplete without celebrating with family and friends. In the U.S., Muslim communities gather at larger venues like the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland, Maine and many more spaces where thousands come together for Eid prayers and festivities. Celebratory activities include light food, henna tattoos and face painting before the Eid prayer and sermon.

Wishing Eid Mubarak to one another is an integral part of the celebration. Even strangers are greeted with the phrase “Eid Mubarak.” Non-Muslims can also participate by wishing their Muslim friends Eid Mubarak and joining in Eid prayers and festivities. One of the highlights of Eid prayers for me is guiding my new friends who are new to Eid through the process, from performing wudu to standing in rows during Eid prayer and trying out traditional Eid meals.

While everyone has their own way of celebrating Eid during the evening hours, mine involves spending time with a small group of friends, cooking Mansaf—a dish of tender lamb cooked in creamy yogurt sauce served on a bed of rice—and watching movies. The celebration of Eid Al-Fitr extends into the night, with fireworks illuminating the skies of major cities like Dubai, Doha, Jeddah and Jakarta. The heartfelt Eid Mubarak wishes continue into the next day, keeping the festive spirit alive.

On behalf of Church World Service, I extend warm Eid Mubarak wishes to those who are celebrating.

Abdi Iftin is CWS’ Communications Specialist, Welcoming Communities.