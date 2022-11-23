Situation Report: Indonesia Earthquake

Situation

On November 21, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s main island of Java casting the deaths of more than 270 people and injuring hundreds more in the widespread destruction of buildings and infrastructure. People remain missing and the toll of casualties continues to rise as the search and rescue effort is still under way. Landslides resulting from the quake have destroyed villages and cut off critical roadways. The impact of the destruction will have long lasting implications for the approximately 49 million residents of West Java, especially for thousands who have lost their homes. Those impacted are in immediate need of food, shelter, clean water and medical supplies.

CWS Response

CWS is making an emergency funds distribution to our local ACT Alliance partners to provide immediate disaster relief and recovery including shelter, medical care and critical supplies. CWS’ Indonesia program office is also developing a response to support medium and long-term recovery efforts in the region.

How to Help

Donations can be made online or sent to Church World Service (P.O. Box 968, Elkhart, IN 46515).

CWS is a member of the ACT Alliance, a global coalition of churches and agencies engaged in development, humanitarian assistance and advocacy.