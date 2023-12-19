TAKE ACTION: Urge U.S. Officials to Call for an Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza, Support Humanitarian Aid, and Protect Civilian Life

Join us in urging U.S. officials to call upon Israel to enact an immediate ceasefire, enable humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, and allow Gazans to access safe spaces such as schools, hospitals, and houses of worship.

Civilian deaths continue to mount at an appalling rate and the lack of access to food, clean water and medical treatment is putting civilians at even greater risk. According to the United Nations, as of December 18:

More than 19,400 Gazans have been killed and more than 52,200 injured

More than 70% of those killed thus far have been women and children

Of the 2.3 million residents of Gaza, more than 1.93 million, or 85% of its population, have been driven from their homes

Over 60% of Gaza’s housing units have been destroyed or damaged

100% of students are unable to access education

So long as the fighting continues, no civilians in Gaza will be safe. The U.S. must use its leverage with the State of Israel to bring about an immediate ceasefire.

CONTACT YOUR TWO SENATORS AND ONE REPRESENTATIVE TODAY

Sample Script/Email: My name is [insert name] and as your constituent from [City/Town] and a [person of faith/refugee/member of my community], I urge you to publicly call for a ceasefire and promote the protection of civilian life in Gaza.

The devastating loss of life in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories since October 7 has overshadowed what had already been one of the deadliest years for both peoples in recent memory. While efforts must be intensified to halt the bloodshed and appeals made to all parties to respect international humanitarian law and firmly promote long-term diplomatic efforts, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza must be addressed immediately.

Since October 7, approximately 1.93 million Palestinians have been displaced within Gaza. Given that Gaza is sealed, there is no place for Gazans to move out of harm’s way. Over 18,800 civilians have been killed, over 51,000 injured and an overwhelming amount of vital civilian infrastructure in Gaza has been destroyed by the Israeli military. The lack of access to food, clean water and medical treatment in Gaza is catastrophic.

The US and the United Nations must ensure the protection of Palestinians in Gaza. I urge you to join those who have called for a ceasefire.

I also unequivocally condemn Hamas’ vicious attack on Israel and call for the immediate release of all hostages in captivity.

I join a growing chorus of voices, including many faith communities, who have spoken out since October 7 in appealing to you to:

Publicly call for an immediate ceasefire, de-escalation and restraint by all parties

Support the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza including food, water, fuel and other life- saving items;

Support the access of Gazans to safe spaces such as schools, hospitals, houses of worship;

Publicly call on all parties to abide by international humanitarian law ; and

Prioritize steps to secure the immediate release of all hostages and to protect all civilians .



I urge you to publicly call for a ceasefire, and promote respect for international law, protection of all civilian life, and the provision of humanitarian aid. Thank you.”

Amplify on Social Media: Share this message with national leaders on social media! See below for sample social media posts:

@legislator: Collective punishment is wrong and a violation of international law. It’s time for a ceasefire in Gaza.

@POTUS: U.S. military assistance to Israel is contributing to the suffering and death of civilians in Gaza. I urge you to call on all parties to abide by the laws of war, secure the release of hostages, and protect civilian life.

@legislator: You have a moral obligation to help protect civilians and to support their access to food, water, and fuel in Gaza.

