TAKE ACTION: Call on Congress to Support Welcoming Policies During Refugee Council USA Advocacy Days the Week of May 6

Join us during Refugee Council USA’s 2024 Refugee Advocacy Days the week of May 6th, when hundreds of advocates are traveling to Washington, D.C. to meet with their elected officials to urge them to support people who have been forcibly displaced from their homes. Advocacy Days represent an opportunity for community members across the country to join the call for bold leadership from Congress to provide critical support and investment in our nation’s capacity to welcome.

Even if you aren’t traveling to D.C. in person, you can still make your voice heard.

Conflict, climate disaster, and persecution are expected to displace over 130 million people around the world in 2024 – more than at any other time in history. More than 35 million of those who have been displaced are refugees, approximately half of whom are children. As conflict and instability in Haiti, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gaza, Ukraine, and elsewhere contribute to rising forced displacement, the need for Congress to make bold investments in welcoming infrastructure has never been clearer. Congress must strengthen paths to permanent protection for forcibly displaced people – regardless of nationality and across populations – including stateless individuals, those displaced by climate change, survivors of human trafficking, refugees, asylum seekers, humanitarian parolees, and unaccompanied children.

It is incumbent upon Congress to hold the administration accountable for sustainably fortifying the nation’s infrastructure of welcome against future attempts to dismantle our capacity to welcome in the event of an administration hostile to newcomers. As the number of forcibly displaced people in need of protection grows and Congress and the Biden administration alike have repeatedly attempted to further restrict access to asylum, now is the time to ensure that Congress hears our call for policies that promote an agile, equitable, and resilient resettlement infrastructure, expand paths to permanent protection, and allow all newcomers to integrate and thrive in their new communities.

Engage in collective action during RCUSA Refugee Advocacy Days the week of May 6th by urging your members of Congress to support refugees, asylum seekers, and other forcibly displaced persons through needed oversight, legislation, and funding.

CONTACT YOUR TWO SENATORS AND ONE REPRESENTATIVE TODAY!

On the right-hand side, you can send an email or receive a phone call that connects you to your Members of Congress.

Sample Email/Script: “As your constituent from [CITY/TOWN] and [a person of faith/refugee/ member of my community], I urge you to invest in our nation’s resettlement infrastructure and strengthen our capacity to welcome refugees, asylum seekers, and other newcomers.

With these requests I join the calls of refugees, forcibly displaced persons, and other community members from across the country, many of whom are traveling to DC on May 7th and 8th to meet with their elected officials to discuss the importance of welcoming policies. I urge you to support newcomers and the communities that welcome them by working with your colleagues in Congress to:

Hold the administration accountable to strengthen the U.S. resettlement program and implement robust permanent protections for forcibly displaced people. Congress must conduct needed oversight to expand pathways to permanent protections, grow the nation’s capacity to welcome at a scale that responds to increasing need while maintaining high standards of care, and invest political will in inclusive and welcoming policies.

Enact robust funding for U.S. resettlement and humanitarian protection programs that provide humanitarian assistance to displaced people overseas, allow the U.S. to quickly respond to emerging crises, and bolster American communities capacity to welcome. Support the Refugee and Entrant Assistance (REA) account , Migration and Refugee Assistance (MRA) account , and other crucial refugee accounts so that newcomers and the communities that welcome them can thrive.

It is incumbent upon Congress to expand and fortify paths to safety and lasting protection to people who have been forcibly displaced – be they stateless, refugees, asylum seekers, climate displaced, humanitarian parolees, unaccompanied children, or survivors of human trafficking. Thank you.”

Amplify on Social Media: Share this message with your Senators & Representatives on social media! Below are some sample social media posts and here you can find some sample graphics:

I believe the US should honor its legacy of welcome. That’s why this week, I am calling on [@legislator] to #InvestInWelcome and strengthen protections for people seeking safety. #AdvocacyDays2024

The US should #InvestInWelcome! That’s why I’m calling on [@legislator] to strengthen protections for people seeking safety & support the #RefugeeProtectionAct, the #AfghanAdjustmentAct, and the #AsylumSeekerWorkAuthorizationAct. #AdvocacyDays2024

I know what a difference it makes to be welcomed. That’s why I’m working with advocates from across the U.S. to fight to #WelcomeRefugeesTodayAndEveryDay! I am asking [@legislator] to advance & invest in protections for people seeking safety. #Advocacy Days2024

