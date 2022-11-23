Search
About
History
Leadership
Leadership Team
President and CEO
Our Members
Board of Directors
CWS and ACT Alliance
Financials
Annual Report
Accountability
Employment
Hire Refugees
Contact Us
Learn
Hunger & Poverty
Food Security + Nutrition
Amplifying Women’s Voices
Child Protection
Water, Sanitation + Hygiene
Climate Resilience + Adaptation
Migration, Asylum & Refuge
Global Migration: Dignity & Rights
Climate + Displacement
U.S. Refugee Resettlement
Asylum & Border Services
Legal Services
RSC Africa
Children Services
Disasters
Disaster Preparedness
Active Responses
Climate Change
Our Work
Africa
RSC Africa
South Africa
Tanzania
Kenya
Asia
Cambodia
Indonesia
Japan
Myanmar
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Vietnam
Europe and the Middle East
Eastern Europe
Egypt
Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territories
Latin America and the Caribbean
Mexico
Central America
South America
United States
Refugee Resettlement
Asylum & Border Services
Legal Services
Children Services
Resilience & Disaster Services
Map of CWS offices
Advocacy + Organizing
Ways to Give
Donate
Sustaining Partners
Best Gift Catalog
Planning Your Legacy
Gifts of Stock
Qualified Charitable Distributions
Donate your vehicle
Take Action
Action Alerts
Fundraise Your Way
Ration Challenge
Community Sponsorship
How to Help Afghans
Welcoming Ukrainians
Advocacy
Climate Change
Foreign Assistance
CROP Hunger Walk
Congregations
CWS Blankets
CWS Kits
CWS Tools
Employment
Donate
Search
Submit
Clear
Donate
Happy Thanksgiving from CWS
Search
About
← Back
History
Leadership
← Back
Leadership Team
President and CEO
Our Members
Board of Directors
CWS and ACT Alliance
Financials
Annual Report
Accountability
Employment
Hire Refugees
Contact Us
Learn
← Back
Hunger & Poverty
← Back
Food Security + Nutrition
Amplifying Women’s Voices
Child Protection
Water, Sanitation + Hygiene
Climate Resilience + Adaptation
Migration, Asylum & Refuge
← Back
Global Migration: Dignity & Rights
Climate + Displacement
U.S. Refugee Resettlement
Asylum & Border Services
Legal Services
RSC Africa
Children Services
Disasters
← Back
Disaster Preparedness
Active Responses
Climate Change
Our Work
← Back
Africa
← Back
RSC Africa
South Africa
Tanzania
Kenya
Asia
← Back
Cambodia
Indonesia
Japan
Myanmar
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Vietnam
Europe and the Middle East
← Back
Eastern Europe
Egypt
Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territories
Latin America and the Caribbean
← Back
Mexico
Central America
South America
United States
← Back
Refugee Resettlement
Asylum & Border Services
Legal Services
Children Services
Resilience & Disaster Services
Map of CWS offices
Advocacy + Organizing
Ways to Give
← Back
Donate
Sustaining Partners
Best Gift Catalog
Planning Your Legacy
Gifts of Stock
Qualified Charitable Distributions
Donate your vehicle
Take Action
← Back
Action Alerts
Fundraise Your Way
Ration Challenge
Community Sponsorship
← Back
How to Help Afghans
Welcoming Ukrainians
Advocacy
← Back
Climate Change
Foreign Assistance
CROP Hunger Walk
Congregations
CWS Blankets
CWS Kits
CWS Tools
Employment
Donate