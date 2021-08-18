CWS Staff to Aid in Arrival of Afghan Allies at Fort Lee

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today announces that it has sent staff to Fort Lee, Virginia to aid in the arrival and processing of Afghan allies. The announcement comes as increased attacks by the Taliban are driving Afghans—many of whom worked alongside the U.S. presence in the country—to seek safety outside of Afghanistan. CWS staff will aid in processing their arrivals so they can begin their new lives in the United States.

“For years we have resettled Afghan allies in America in small numbers, telling the U.S. government that we can do more, that more need our help. Now the time has come. We stand ready to welcome these men, women, and children as they reach U.S. soil. Our staff will be in Fort Lee so all Afghans under threat from the Taliban have a safe haven to come to and build new lives in,” said Erol Kekic, Senior Vice President of the Immigration and Resettlement Program at Church World Service. “Being at Fort Lee will mean that our allies and their loved ones will receive the care they need, the attention they deserve and the pathway to a better life they have long hoped for. To our allies that now wait for evacuation, we say that we are here for you and will make sure you begin your new lives in the best situation possible. For our members of the armed services and their colleagues who served in Afghanistan, we say that we stand ready to ensure that the men and women you stood with are met with care and compassion.”

Beyond aiding in their arrival at Fort Lee, CWS resettlement offices and affiliates will continue to welcome these Afghan families in the United States, providing housing, employment and other social services so that they can thrive in their new communities.

For more information on CWS efforts to welcome Afghans visit our Protecting our Afghan Allies page. To speak with CWS staff aiding in the evacuation, contact media@cwsglobal.org.