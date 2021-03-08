CWS Honors International Women’s Day, Endorses Girls’ LEAD Act

Washington, D.C.—Today, on International Women’s Day, CWS joins people all around the world to celebrate women’s courage, determination and hard work. Across more than 30 countries and in the United States, CWS supports women from all walks of life to educate themselves, increase their income, feed and protect their families and communities, speak out and defend their rights. We have done this work for more than seven decades and we are proud of results. But today, COVID-19, war, conflict and enforced displacement and extreme weather events are putting more families at risk, and eroding our hard won progress. Girls around the world need additional assistance from an early age to face these multiple chances, and to develop their full potential. Scaled up U.S. assistance can help deliver that. For these reasons, CWS is pleased to endorse the bipartisan Girls’ LEAD ACT.

For more information or to speak to Church World Service, contact media@cwsglobal.org.