“We come here and feel at home”

In a small village in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk region, Anna and her husband Andrei were building a life for their three sons. The dedication they gave to their family was extra special because they had an extra special son who has Down syndrome and requires additional care. Despite any challenges they faced, they were happy and united—until the war came.

Financial struggles and their son’s health initially kept them rooted in place. But in spring 2023, Russian rockets struck their village. Amidst chaos and fear, Anna and Andrei made the heart-wrenching decision to leave everything behind to save their children.

“We had to walk to the border crossing; there was no other way,” Anna recalls. “Because we had three children, including one with a disability, my husband was allowed to leave the country with us. When we reached Moldova, I breathed deeply. We didn’t know what would happen next, but I was grateful to God that we were all together.”

In Bălți, Moldova, the family found support at the *Anastasis Educational Center. Here, they received essential items like clothes, shoes and food, as well as psychological counseling. The center also provided information about refugee services and internet access to communicate with loved ones back in Ukraine. “As soon as we arrived in Bălți, we were blessed to find the Anastasis Center,” Anna says. “We were received with great care and warmth and encouraged to be strong and move forward.”

Through the support of the Anastasis Center, Anna’s family adapted to their new reality and more easily overcame the psycho-emotional and social crisis they were experiencing. The children began eagerly attending the center, benefiting from all the necessary support and care.

“Now I’m at peace, knowing my boys are safe,” Anna shares. “They feel very good here. They love all the center’s activities, and when they’re happy, I’m content. Anastasis is our door to Ukraine. We come here and feel at home.”

Today, Anna’s family cherishes each day lived in peace. Every smile from their boys is a small victory. Despite painful memories of the past, they’ve found the strength to move forward, to dream, and to build a future in Moldova. “We thank the Anastasis team for all the support they’ve given us,” Anna says gratefully. “The generosity and kindness we’ve received here have given us security and confidence. Thank you for being here for us.”

*The Anastasis Educational Center is run by our local partner, Diaconia, and aims to help Ukrainian refugees heal and rebuild their lives. At the center, program participants can receive psychological support, attend vocational classes, partake in fun activities and access computers to attend online school.

This story is possible thanks to CWS’ membership in ACT Alliance, a global coalition of churches and agencies engaged in development, humanitarian assistance and advocacy. It is also supported by the generosity of UMCOR. You can learn more about the work we are doing in Moldova to support Ukrainian refugees by clicking here.