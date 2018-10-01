“We Are the Light”: How Caseworker Andrea Flores Has Become a Light to Unaccompanied Children

This staff spotlight story features Andrea Flores, a caseworker in our Houston office for our Home Study and Post Release Services program. Andrea talks about her responsibilities in her role as well as her personal connection and passion for her work.

The gentle warmth of CWS HSPRS Caseworker, Andrea Flores, is often the first sign of welcome a recently arrived child experiences. This warmth extends beyond Andrea’s sweet personality and into Andrea’s passion and motivation for her work with unaccompanied children. “I would like to be part of their new journey by providing comfort and support so they can remember that there are people who care about them no matter what,” Andrea shared.

From Honduras to the United States: Andrea’s Journey to Helping Her Community

Originally from Honduras, Andrea was initially unsure about moving to the United States because she felt she could have a greater impact by serving her community in her own country. “I wanted to live in my country and work for my people, but my dad once told me, ‘If you want to help your people, it is not necessary to be in Honduras; you can be over there and help them.’ I ended up here in the United States helping my people, which is why I really value this job,” she stated.

Connecting with Children Through Shared Culture

In her role, Andrea brings a unique perspective since she shares the same home country as many of the children she serves. She explained that because she knows the culture, she better understands why these children come to the United States and what type of information and support they need. “If these minors are from very poor communities, sometimes they only study until sixth grade. If they want to go to high school, they have to travel to another city which is a major cost with transportation and rent and is too much for these families. They are used to working. After sixth grade, everyone works in the poor communities so they’re used to it. That’s why here in the U.S. I have to remind them, ‘That’s not right, you need to go to school,’” Andrea told us, adding that many of these children also flee their country to escape gang violence.

Becoming the “Light” for Unaccompanied Children

Before arriving in the United States five years ago, Andrea didn’t know about organizations like CWS that support these vulnerable children. Now, Andrea sees these organizations as a crucial source for families and children to get access to the information they need to become successful members of their new communities. “We are the light, in a way,” she said.

Since she began working at CWS, Andrea has been able to see many of her clients progress in their new homes. Some of her favorite moments have been when she receives videos from her clients of teachers giving them awards for good performance in school. These videos give Andrea hope that they are on the right path to a safe and fulfilling life in the United States.

When asked what message she would share with unaccompanied children seeking a new home in the United States, Andrea became emotional, saying, “Don’t worry. If you are here in the United States, there are people who really care about you.” Driven by her passion and desire to make an impact, Andrea is committed to making sure she is this person for the clients she serves every day.

