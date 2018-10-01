Victor’s Big Dream

It was the summer of 2022, and Victor, just five years old, faced a moment no child should ever experience. As war erupted in Ukraine, Victor had to say goodbye to his father who had to stay behind to fight for his country. He hugged him tightly, sensing that it might be a long time before they would see each other again. Though he would have preferred a family vacation, the reality was much harsher. Alongside his mother, Olena, and older brother, Andrei, Victor fled their home in Odesa, leaving behind everything he loved, including his father.

The family found safety in Moldova, but the absence of Victor’s father weighed heavily on him. Victor watched as Andrei started attending the *Anastasis Educational Center, where he made new friends and found stability. It wasn’t just a place for learning; it became a pillar of support for their mother, Olena, offering the assistance she desperately needed.

That following year, the family of three attended a summer camp. For a week, Victor spent a week filled with joy, laughter and companionship with his mother and brother. He also created new friendships with other children from the Anastasis Center. It was there that Victor’s new hope began to take shape: he dreamt of joining his brother at Anastasis, to be with his new friends and find a place where he could feel at home.

By September, Victor’s dream had come true. Now six years old, he started attending Anastasis himself. Within just one week, he integrated into the group of children, eagerly participating in all the activities the Center had to offer. Every day, he arrived with enthusiasm, and by evening, he was reluctant to leave his friends and teachers behind. Anastasis had become a second home for him, a place where he felt safe and cared for.

For Olena, the Center offered more than just a safe space for her sons; it gave her peace of mind. “I am very happy because my sons have a wonderful place where they learn new things and spend their time in meaningful ways,” she shared. “This has allowed me to attend a vocational course and work toward regaining my financial independence. I have peace of mind knowing they are safe.”

Yet, despite all the new experiences and friendships, Victor still holds onto a deeper longing. His greatest dream is to reunite with his father. “When I am here, I feel at home, like I’m in Odesa,” Victor said. “But I really wish that one evening my father would come for me.”

Thanks to the support provided by the Anastasis team, Victor is thriving. He grows and learns each day, surrounded by affection, attention and care. While no amount of fun can fill the dad-sized gap in Victor’s heart, Anastasis is helping to make sure Victor is loved and happy, until he can finally reunite with his him.

*The Anastasis Educational Center is run by our local partner, Diaconia, and aims to help Ukrainian refugees heal and rebuild their lives. At the center, program participants can receive psychological support, attend vocational classes, partake in fun activities and access computers to attend online school.

This story is possible thanks to CWS’ membership in ACT Alliance, a global coalition of churches and agencies engaged in development, humanitarian assistance and advocacy. It is also supported by the generosity of UMCOR. You can learn more about the work we are doing in Moldova to support Ukrainian refugees by clicking here.