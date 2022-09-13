The visit to Ellis Island

On August 30th, our Church World Service office in Jersey city took 48 clients, from Afghanistan, Syrian, to Ukraine and Honduras, to visit Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty in New York. It was a phenomenal day! our clients enjoyed the ferry rides, museum exhibits, and stunning views of lower Manhattan. Our clients of different background came together to see a symbol of freedom and resilience against all odds.



Many clients remarked on how similar the journeys of the individuals represented at the museum felt to their own. One client who had recently arrived in the US said this trip made him feel like he finally made it.