The Reunion!

In his own apartment just across the backyard from his sister, Luis described his resettlement experience as “something very beautiful.” He recalled dreaming as a child of one day coming to the U.S., saying, “I love the culture here and everyone is so nice.”

With the support of our CWS employment specialists, Luis started his new job almost immediately after moving into his apartment. He described his co-workers as “welcoming and caring” and added that they’ve received him with “lots of love and appreciation.” Even when riding his bike to work, Luis loves all the people who wave and say hello even without knowing him.

Luis also expressed his gratitude for all of the support he has received from CWS:

CWS has provided us with support along the way including economic support to be here in the U.S. and is always attentive to our needs. This support is very important. When you are recently arrived, one doesn’t really know anything. CWS provides support to persons coming in as refugees, and this is good because with the help you guys provide, we can better understand things in this country. It is of much importance to have this type of help to all recently arrived persons.

Vanessa and Luis both expressed their hopes for these new chapters of their lives. Vanessa’s hopes for her daughters is that they continue their education and become professionals when they grow up. For herself, Vanessa wants to study something with number like mathematics. Luis is focused on pursuing his citizenship and one day becoming a homeowner.