First photo: Madison representing Church World Service at an outreach table. Second Photo: A client holding her check from the Solidarity Fund, with her face excluded to protect her privacy.

Supporting Immigrant Communities: Church World Service Durham’s Immigrant Solidarity Fund

My name is Madison Burke, and I serve as the Migrant Services Coordinator at Church World Service (CWS) Durham. I oversee the Immigrant Solidarity Fund, a grassroots community fund providing essential financial assistance to undocumented individuals facing emergencies such as natural disasters, eviction notices or wage theft. I’ve been in this role for over a year, and every day I witness the significant impact this fund has on our community.

Before joining CWS, I spent four years advocating for survivors of domestic violence at another nonprofit. I worked with many undocumented individuals from various backgrounds, primarily from Mexico and Central America. This experience opened my eyes to the immense barriers faced by undocumented people in the U.S., including lack of access to critical resources and legal protection. When I transitioned to my current role, I was motivated by a desire to continue supporting the immigrant community and found this opportunity to be uniquely impactful.

The Immigrant Solidarity Fund is also a lifeline for many. It involves both client-facing and development work, including accepting and reviewing applications, managing a waitlist, and connecting clients to other resources. On the development side, we focus on increasing support for the fund and spreading awareness about its importance. The fund was established in 2019 in response to a surge in immigrant detentions and deportations in the Triangle area of North Carolina, affecting many families, some with U.S. citizen children, who had few resources available.

One poignant story involves a couple from Venezuela who endured a harrowing journey through the Darien Gap and the Sonoran Desert, leaving their children behind due to the dangers of the trip. The wife was tragically assaulted near the U.S.-Mexico border. When they reached our area, they were in inadequate housing and needed medical care. With a microgrant from the Immigrant Solidarity Fund, they were able to secure better housing. Later, the wife reached out to me, sharing that she had recently found out she was pregnant and was concerned about getting medical attention. I connected the wife with prenatal care and other wrap around services. She eventually sent me a picture of her healthy newborn, a testament to the support they received.

Another case involved a long-term community member with two U.S. citizen children with significant medical needs. After her partner left, she struggled to balance work and care for her children, falling behind on rent and facing eviction. A microgrant from the fund helped her pay off the back rent and avoid eviction, providing some stability during a challenging time.

Undocumented individuals, estimated to number over 12 million in the U.S. and over 360,000 in North Carolina, face numerous challenges. Despite contributing to state and federal taxes, they are ineligible for many government programs, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation, unsafe working conditions, and harassment. The fund relies entirely on community donations, and its grassroots nature means every contribution directly supports local families in need. CWS covers the overhead costs of administering the fund so that all donations can go directly to families. There are five separate regional funds throughout the state, and donations stay local within the community. Since its inception in 2019, the fund has distributed almost $1,100,000 in direct cash assistance to hundreds of families.

The strength of the fund lies in the community’s willingness to come together and support one another. Even small monthly contributions can collectively make a significant difference. It’s inspiring to see people rally around their neighbors, ensuring that those in need receive the help they deserve. We are also proud to partner with immigrant led and focused non-profits in each region, who provide local knowledge, resources, refer clients to the fund, and assist with fundraising efforts. Please view our website for more information on our partners.

We hope to find more support for the Immigrant Solidarity Fund. Your donations directly impact local families, helping them through emergencies and providing stability. If you’re not in North Carolina, consider supporting similar initiatives in your area. Together, we can make a substantial difference.

For those interested in contributing, you can visit our website to select the regional fund you wish to support and set up your donation, whether monthly or one-time. For any questions, feel free to reach out to Madison at mburke@cwsglobal.org.

.The Immigrant Solidarity Fund is more than just a donation; it’s an act of solidarity with those who face immense challenges. Your contribution helps provide a safety net for undocumented individuals, ensuring they have the resources needed to thrive. Thank you for considering a gift to this vital fund.

To learn more about this program visit the Immigrant Solidarity Fund Website