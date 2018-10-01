Supported For and By Community

The CWS Indianapolis office, which opened in 2023, is a small but mighty team of ten staff members dedicated to making a meaningful difference in their community. The office’s primary focus is on the Home Study and Post Release Services program, which supports unaccompanied children as they settle into their new homes. While the team is packed with talented staff members, they always welcome extra support to amplify their impact.

That’s why the CWS CROP Hunger Walk chose the Indianapolis office as a recipient of a portion of its funds. Katherine Yajure is CWS Indianapolis’ Community Engagement Associate and attended the Greater Indianapolis CROP Hunger Walk, which has been around for 45 years, for the first time last fall. She remembers that it was a beautiful day full of sunshine and about 60-70 energized CROP Hunger Walk participants showed up that day to rally for good. By participating in the Walk, volunteers raised money to support CWS’ life-changing programs and support efforts in their local community, including those of the Indianapolis office.

With the funding they receive, CWS Indianapolis will be able to provide extra support to help families meet their most basic needs. Katherine shared, “Sometimes as caseworkers do their visits, here in Indianapolis and when they travel too, they have found that a lot of families are struggling to make ends meet and often struggle to have food at home. This can really help us support a family in those spaces, whether it’s food, rent assistance or getting them a bed.”

Beyond meeting immediate needs, the funds will also support the creation of community-building events for clients. These gatherings aim to help families connect, combat isolation and foster a sense of belonging. Katherine highlighted the importance of these events, sharing, “A lot of the times you go to the clients’ homes and they just feel like they’re the only ones going through this or that they’re alone.” For families navigating unfamiliar systems and cultures, community not only helps clients feel seen and understood but gives them the chance to support one another with things like child care, sharing advice and connecting each other to helpful resources.

Together as a community, the volunteers in CWS CROP Hunger Walks help provide the individuals and families we serve with the resources and connections they need to thrive in their new homes. They remind us of the amazing things that can happen when we all come together to care for each other.

