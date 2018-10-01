Disclaimer: for the safety and protection of the family in this story, a stock image has been used

Overcoming Obstacles on the Path to Safety

Trigger Warning: This story mentions instances of substance abuse.

When war broke out in his home country of Ukraine, 26-year-old Mihail* was faced with an impossible choice. Though the decision was not easy, with the ongoing conflict and so much uncertainty ahead, Mihail was forced to leave his home behind in search of safety.

With no other way of traveling besides his own two feet, Mihail walked towards the border, where he would seek safety in the neighboring country of Moldova. “I walked for a long time and even swam across the river to be safe,” he shared. “In fact, there was no choice. I went where it was possible to cross the border. Moldova is on the way. It was close enough for me to get there. It was all about getting out and saving my life.”

On the first day after arrival, he found a job, where he met a man who knew an employee of CWS’ local partner in Moldova, the Union for Justice and Health.

“It was probably a big coincidence, which I perceive as real luck. The Union immediately responded and helped.” The Union provided Mihail with temporary housing for three weeks, food vouchers and also moral support, advice and documents, which were especially valuable at that moment. With this support, Mihail was able to overcome the first difficulties and begin to build a new life.

At the time of his stay in Moldova, Mihail was struggling with addiction and continued treatment. He shared, “I had been battling addiction even before the war and continued to treat with methadone therapy whenever possible. In Ukraine, such drugs could be obtained relatively easily, although more often for money. In Moldova, the situation turned out to be different. Everything passed through official channels and was controlled by special structures, the partner of which was the Union for Justice and Health. With their help, I was able to continue the treatment, and this greatly facilitated adaptation.”

But there were many other challenges. Applying for temporary asylum turned out to be a long and difficult process. Finding a job was complicated by lack of knowledge about local laws and of the language. Mihail praised the contribution of the Union and its staff, which helped him slowly settle down and feel more confident, providing him with the stability he needed to continue his journey and build a safe, new life in Germany.

*The name has been changed to protect his identity.

The Union for Equity and Health (Uniunea pentru Echitate si Sanatate) provides psychological, social, and medical assistance to people in Moldova. They offer support groups, educational resources, and health services to promote safety and well-being among these program participants.

This story is possible thanks to the generosity of UMCOR. To learn more and support CWS’ work with Ukrainian refugees in Moldova, click here.