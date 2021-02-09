New information means a new outlook in Nicaragua

Note: This story was written in the fall of 2020, before Hurricanes Eta and Iota slammed into Nicaragua’s Atlantic coast. Communities participating in this program were severely impacted, as you can see here. With CWS support, Accion Medica Cristiana responded immediately. We are now working together to plan longer-term recovery support, but we do know that the information and practices families like Donaldo’s have put into place through our ongoing program are making them more resilient. Donate to this relief effort here.

Donaldo Justiniano Nicho is a father of six. His family lives in Kuiwitingny, the same community on Nicaragua’s Atlantic coast where he was born and raised.

Kuiwitingny is one of 13 communities in the area where CWS and our partner Accion Medica Cristiana work. Our program focuses on nutrition, especially for young children. We’ve teamed up with farmers here for years through our training center model. Community volunteers called agricultural promoters gather at training centers, where they share ideas and learn new ways to improve their harvests. When they return home, promoters share what they’ve learned with neighbors.

“I am very grateful and cheerful because I am preparing as a community agricultural promoter, with the support of Accion Medica Cristiana’s program in my community,” Donaldo says. “For me, the training I am receiving is very important and valuable, and I am realizing the great opportunities that I missed in the past when I only focused on other tasks for my survival.”

Reflecting on the impact of the program, Donaldo says:

Everything I learned I’m putting into practice. Before I didn’t know how to set up my farm. I planted the crops in a messy way and on small plots, just to produce something so I could feed myself. But now I know the importance of having good food through crop diversification.

That is why I have established my production farm for this year, and I have already managed to obtain the first harvest of basic grains: 40 quintals of rice, 10 quintals of maize, and a large amount of cassava. I also have established 300 banana plants, 50 cane plants, 100 malanga and 100 quequisque that they gave me through the project. I am also starting to cultivate several species of fruit plants such as pejibaye, mango, soursop, orange, lemon, guava, coconut, avocado, pear, and cashew .

My main idea is to establish a diversified production, and at the same time raise hens and pigs.

I thank AMC and those who help with financial funds to make these efforts possible for families in need.