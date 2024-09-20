Maxim’s Unwavering Determination

Maxim is 15 years old and tall with kind eyes that reflect his gentle spirit. He’s always the first to offer help when someone needs it. Growing up in a family that has faced financial difficulties, life hasn’t always been easy for Maxim. His journey through school has been particularly challenging because of his special educational needs, which at times meant he often struggled to keep up with his peers. This difference sometimes left him feeling excluded and unaccepted.

But Maxim’s story is one of quiet resilience. Since becoming one of the first program participants of the *Anastasis Educational Center, Maxim has rarely missed a day. The Center became his second home, a place where he wasn’t just accepted but embraced. “The Anastasis Center is my family,” Maxim said. “I feel fine here. I’ve made new friends! When they need help, I’m there for them. We like spending time together.”

With the gentle, steady support of the Center’s team, Maxim slowly started to open up. He gained confidence, not just in himself, but in his abilities. As he received help with his homework and guidance through the educational challenges he faced, his academic performance improved. He realized that with hard work and dedication, he could rise to meet those challenges head-on. “Now I go to school with pleasure, and my classmates are friendly with me,” Maxim says, a smile of pride on his face.

The impact of the Anastasis Center didn’t stop at Maxim’s education. His family, included in various support programs developed by the Center’s partnerships, received much-needed assistance, including food, clothes and other essentials that eased their daily struggles. This collective support has not only improved their quality of life, but has given Maxim’s family hope for a better future.

Maxim’s story is a testament to the power of resilience. Despite the difficulties he’s faced, he has shown that with the right support and unwavering determination, any obstacle can be overcome.

*The Anastasis Educational Center is run by our local partner, Diaconia, and aims to help Ukrainian refugees heal and rebuild their lives. At the center, program participants can receive psychological support, attend vocational classes, partake in fun activities and access computers to attend online school.

This story is possible thanks to CWS’ membership in ACT Alliance, a global coalition of churches and agencies engaged in development, humanitarian assistance and advocacy. It is also supported by the generosity of UMCOR. You can learn more about the work we are doing in Moldova to support Ukrainian refugees by clicking here.