Manal’s Path to Hope

Manal Ahmed Al Awad, originally from Sudan, experienced a life of constant movement before finding temporary refuge in Rwanda. She and her daughter, Ifa, lived in the Gashora Transit Centre, located in the Bugesera District of Rwanda. The camp, initially established to address humanitarian crises in Libya and Burundi, provided essential services and protection that eventually led to their resettlement. After spending two years in the camp, they moved to the United States in February 2024.

“When I came to the United States is when I learned about Church World Service,” said Manal. Initially, she planned to live with an aunt in New York, but a colleague introduced her to CWS, which significantly eased their transition into a new life with small help including case management. On their moving day, Ifa could not help but put on a big smile as she held her new doll set she receiving as a housewarming gift from CWS Harrisburg’s housing coordinator Kateryna.

Manal and Ifa are now receiving assistance from CWS. “Our case manager is helping us with all errands, shopping and learning the bus system in the area we live,” she explained. Ifa, her daughter, is only five years old.

Manal has also found comfort in a local Sudanese community, where they share traditional meals, Ifa has other kids to play with and Manal can discuss ongoing issues and concerns about the war back home. “Almost everyone in my community has a family or close friend who is currently living in Sudan or in the refugee camps we lived in,” said Manal.

Her immediate family, including her parents and siblings, remains in Sudan, with two brothers currently living in the town of Jazirah in Sudan. “The situation in Sudan is really bad,” Manal shared, adding that communication is difficult due to poor phone connections in Jazirah. Her family has to walk miles to find a signal to talk to her. “It makes me sleepless knowing that my family is living through the current war.”

Additionally, her brother and husband are in Libya after fleeing Sudan. “Things for them in Libya are also difficult. I worry for them a lot,” she said. Despite these challenges, Manal remains hopeful. “I am willing to work on anything. I am here to do any work available. My hope eventually is to go to school and become a nurse,” she said, aiming to support both her daughter and her family caught up in the conflict in Sudan.

