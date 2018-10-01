Mama Sardina Changes with the Environment

In the vibrant hills of West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Mama Sardina tends to her crops with care and determination. Mama Sardina Malafu is a 40-year-old woman from Camplong, a dedicated farmer, and a member of the Ester Dinar women’s farming group. This group of 18 women is committed to their farming practices and to learning and adopting sustainable agricultural methods. For Mama Sardina, farming is not just a livelihood; it’s a way of life.

Recently, PMPB, CWS’s local partner in the region, visited the Ester Dinar farmer group at their communal house, just 100 meters from Mama Sardina’s garden. As she shared her story, Mama Sardina demonstrated the use of bokasi fertilizer, which the group produces using a special storage tank, locally known as “Ufo.” As she sprinkled fertilizer on the chili and tomato plants growing behind her house, she explained, “We store fertilizer in this Ufo, so it’s safe. If we want to plant, we just take it from here.”

The Ufo was provided by the local Animal Husbandry Service, and it has become a vital resource for the women. “After receiving training on bokasi fertilizer and vegetable pesticides from PMPB and CWS, we started producing it together. Relying solely on government-subsidized fertilizer is not enough, so this has been very helpful for us,” Mama Sardina added.

The Ester Dinar farmer group is one of many in Camplong II Village that benefits from government subsidies of two different kinds of fertilizers. In 2023, each member received one 40 kg sack of each type at a subsidized price. However, due to limitations, this year, the amount has been reduced to 30 kg per person. To manage this shortfall, the group decided to increase their production of bokasi fertilizer. “We plan to continue producing bokasi and even explore selling it abroad to improve our economy, both at home and as a group,” Mama Sardina shared, filling a spray bottle with vegetable pesticide she had prepared earlier.

Mama Sardina’s corn garden, also located near the group house, requires constant attention. “We learned how to make this pesticide through training with PMPB and CWS. When we notice damaged leaves or pests like caterpillars, we spray the plants to protect them,” she explained. The training also involved hands-on workshops where the women learned to produce pesticides themselves, equipping them with the tools they need to reduce crop failure risks.

Living in a high-altitude area means that Mama Sardina must monitor her crops closely, especially during periods of insufficient rainfall. “Caterpillars and other pests become more problematic when the rain is scarce, and some plants may fail. But with what we’ve learned, we try to minimize these risks. Even if the harvest isn’t large, at least we can reduce the chances of complete crop failure.”

As the environment changes, Mama Sardina and her fellow farmers are changing with it, ensuring their way of life remains sustainable and resilient.

To learn more about how CWS works with communities around the world to adapt to climate change, click here.