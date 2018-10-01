“I’m Not Scared Anymore”

The day Sofia saw her mother cry for the first time is etched in her memory; March 3, 2022 was the day their lives changed forever. At just 13 years old, Sofia was forced to leave behind the comfort of her home in Ukraine’s Nikolaev region, along with her mother and brother, as the war closed in around them. While their journey was filled with uncertainty, Sofia’s story isn’t one of fear and loss; it’s a story of resilience and hope.

When the war began, Sofia and her family could not believe what was happening. “Everything seemed unreal as if I was in a horror movie,” Sofia shared. They found refuge in Bălți, Moldova, a place that would become their new home for much longer than they initially anticipated. For many, such a drastic change might have been overwhelming, but Sofia chose to see it as an opportunity to adapt and grow.

One of Sofia’s primary concerns was her education. A diligent student in Ukraine, she feared falling behind. “I was afraid that I wouldn’t be able to continue my studies,” she admits. However, her worries were soon alleviated when she discovered the *Anastasis Educational Center. This center became a cornerstone in Sofia’s journey of adaptation.

At Anastasis, Sofia found more than just educational support. “The Anastasis Center became my second family,” she says with a warm smile. “They welcomed me and helped me integrate. I was no longer afraid of the unknown because here I found support and encouragement.” The center provided her with a tablet, enabling her to attend online classes from her school in Nikolaev while also participating in local activities.

Sofia’s ability to adapt went beyond academics. Together with her family, she immersed herself in the center’s diverse offerings. They took Romanian and English courses, bridging the language gap and integrating better into the local community. Recognizing the importance of physical and mental well-being, they also started attending a gym, finding a healthy outlet for stress and a way to stay active.

Perhaps most remarkably, Sofia embraced volunteering, demonstrating her capacity not just to adapt, but to thrive and give back to her new community. “Volunteering helps me feel part of the community and give something back,” she explains, her eyes lighting up. “This experience has strengthened me both physically and emotionally and has given me a sense of belonging.”

Sofia’s journey of adaptation is a testament to the resilience of young girls faced with adversity. When offered the chance to enroll in a Moldovan school, she made the bold decision to continue her studies online, effectively straddling two worlds. “This way I can be present in two places at once—online, in Ukraine, with my classmates and teachers from Nikolaev, and physically, at Anastasis,” she says, showcasing her innovative approach to education in challenging circumstances.

Reflecting on her experiences, Sofia’s growth is evident. “Now I’m not scared anymore,” she stated with quiet confidence. “I’ve learned to have patience, to offer help and to receive it. I’ve learned what true friendship means and how important it is to have the right people beside you.” These lessons, born from necessity and nurtured by her environment, have shaped Sofia into a role model for girls facing similar challenges.

As we celebrate International Day of Girls, Sofia’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the potential within every girl to adapt, overcome and thrive. Her message to other girls facing difficulties is clear and inspiring: “You should never give up. There’s always a solution to any problem, it’s enough to want it and accept help from those who offer it.”

*The Anastasis Educational Center is run by our local partner, Diaconia, and aims to help Ukrainian refugees heal and rebuild their lives. At the center, program participants can receive psychological support, attend vocational classes, partake in fun activities and access computers to attend online school.

This story is possible thanks to CWS’ membership in ACT Alliance, a global coalition of churches and agencies engaged in development, humanitarian assistance and advocacy. It is also supported by the generosity of UMCOR. You can learn more about the work we are doing in Moldova to support Ukrainian refugees by clicking here.