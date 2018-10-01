“I encourage all youth to learn a profession”

For many, cell phones have become an almost essential part of our day-to-day lives allowing us to be more efficient, knowledgeable and connected. This is something that a group of young men and women in Baie-de-Henne, Haiti realized and decided to seize the opportunity to enhance their income and quality of life by repairing cell phones in their community.

Through a CWS partner program called *Building Resilience, 23 young people participated in a phone repair training focused on decoding techniques, mobile networks, firmware upgrades, SIM card unlocking and software and hardware repairs.

Salem Oreus, a dad with two daughters, was one of the participants and shared, “I have been repairing phones since 2008. My skills were based on experience, trial and error, but without extensive knowledge. I also repair inverters, radios and televisions. The income from phone repairs helps me support my family and contribute to savings groups.” Thanks to the training, Salem knows how to handle more complex phone repairs. He learned to unlock SIM cards, upgrade firmware, remove IDs and create email accounts. He noted, “I now have a better understanding of networking and technology, and I can make better use of new materials in repairs and decoding.”

Another participant was 21-year-old Obender Palmy, who currently lives with his parents. Although he has always been passionate about technology, he could not afford higher education or specialized courses. He said, “I was interested in decoding phones but couldn’t find affordable learning opportunities. Thanks to the AEB club and OPFSLDIBH, I was selected to gain knowledge in this area. Now, I am proud to repair phones.”

With his new skills, Obender opened a savings account and started a small business selling phone batteries, cables and other supplies and providing money transfer services by phone. “My work and the services I offer in the community increase my revenue, helping me achieve financial autonomy,” Obender explained. He also mentioned, “Due to limited investment in materials, I cannot provide more services, which risks losing clients because of the tools I lack.” Recognizing Obender’s potential, OPFSLDIBH staff visited him and two other selected participants to offer loans for purchasing additional tools and materials needed to expand their businesses.

Obender is dedicated to sharing his training experiences to inspire more youth to pursue education and vocational skills. “I am grateful to the OPFSLDIBH and CWS teams for this training, which will help me offer more services in the community and increase my income,” he expressed. Salem is also committed to helping other young people in the community to develop their skills and financial autonomy. “I encourage all youth to learn a profession,” he said.

Looking ahead, Obender and Salem aspire to advance their education in computer repair. They strongly advocate for youth education and vocational training, emphasizing that acquiring new skills and pursuing entrepreneurship can provide security and independence. Not only are they helping improve their own lives but also those of their peers and community members.

*The “Building Resilience” project is implemented by CWS’ local partner, Organisation des Planteurs de Fond Saint-Luc pour le Développement Intégré de Baie-de-Henne (OPFSLDIBH), with financial support from Growing Hope Globally.