Hope in Action: 500 Cleanup Buckets for Hurricane Relief

Living out their mission of service, the Southern Ohio Brethren Disaster Ministries recently assembled 500 CWS Emergency Cleanup Buckets in a community effort that continues their long-standing tradition of supporting those affected by disasters. Inspired by the scripture “Serve one another in love” (Galatians 5:13), the group, led by Burt and Helen Wolf, works year-round to organize fundraisers and rally support from local congregations. Their efforts culminated in the assembly of 500 CWS Emergency Cleanup Buckets, which will soon be deployed to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

The CWS Cleanup Buckets, as well as the 1,149 CWS School Kits and 510 CWS Hygiene Kits the group has also assembled this year, will provide critical relief to disaster-stricken areas. Each kit contains needed supplies, but as Helen Wolf remarked, they are “actually filled with hope,” a sentiment echoed by the CWS Kits tagline: Filled with hope. Packed with love.

Following the hurricanes, CWS has provided 4,372 Emergency Cleanup Buckets, 8,720 Hygiene Kits, 5,890 Blankets, 1,205 Menstrual Hygiene Kits, 590 School Kits, and 72 Welcome Backpacks to communities in need. These items are critical for recovery, offering comfort and helping families rebuild their lives, but the current inventory of CWS Kits and Blankets is extremely low.

The Emergency Cleanup Buckets assembled by donors and volunteers will immediately support communities reeling from recent hurricanes. Zach Wolgemuth, CWS Director of Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery, highlighted the urgent need for these supplies. “Following Hurricane Helene, CWS was able to immediately provide Emergency Cleanup Buckets to help start the cleanup process in Florida and North Carolina. After sharing those buckets, our inventory was extremely low. The Emergency Cleanup Buckets assembled by the Southern Ohio Brethren Disaster Ministries will allow CWS to start responding to the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. This donation will be a blessing to so many people.”

The volunteer effort in Eaton, which brought together 50 individuals to assemble the buckets in just over an hour, reflects the dedication and compassion of the Southern Ohio Brethren Disaster Ministries. Pat Via, founder of the volunteer group, encouraged other groups to join in the effort. “I want to encourage other groups and churches to assemble CWS Emergency Cleanup Buckets. This is a wonderful service project for people of all ages. It is a great feeling knowing that you are helping people who could use some extra love. You should join us!”

Matthew Stevens, Director of Congregational Campaigns at Church World Service, praised the group’s dedication. “CWS can only respond immediately to an emergency because of the generosity of our donors and volunteers like the Brethren Disaster Ministries. Their dedication to serving our neighbors in need is so inspiring.”

The Southern Ohio Brethren Disaster Ministries continue to exemplify faith in action, helping bring hope and relief to those in need. Through their work, they embody the love of Christ by sharing not just supplies, but a deep sense of compassion and hope with disaster survivors.

To get involved, visit the CWS Kits website. You can learn more about CWS’ response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton here.