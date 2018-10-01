Disclaimer: for the safety and protection of the family in this story, a stock image has been used

“Every Day We Cling to Hope”

Valentina and her daughter Alina experienced the horrors of war that changed their lives forever. When shelling began in their hometown in eastern Ukraine, the house where they lived was destroyed. They had no choice but to flee. The memories of destroyed streets, the roar of explosions and farewells to their homeland are forever imprinted in their minds. They ended up in Moldova, hoping to find refuge and peace there, but their ordeal was only just beginning.

When they arrived, everything seemed temporary. “We just have to wait it out,” Valentina reassured herself. But as the days and weeks passed, the situation only worsened. It was difficult to find housing and work, and when Valentina fell ill, things got even worse. She experienced depression and nearly stopped eating, causing her weight to drop rapidly. Alina, her 19-year-old daughter, felt the full weight of responsibility for their future. She got a job in a small flower shop, where, despite the modest earnings, she hoped to somehow support her mother.

Alina did not earn enough money to cover a medical examination for her mother, and Valentina was getting weaker every day. Without a clear way to help, Alina felt like time was slipping through her fingers until one of the employees of the flower shop told her about Speranța Terrei (Hope of the Earth), CWS’ local partner in Moldova. The team at Speranța Terrei organized a full medical examination for Valentina and found that she was positive for lung cancer. The diagnosis was a terrible blow, but they finally had the answers they needed and support from Speranța Terrei in the recovery ahead and throughout her chemotherapy treatments.

For Alina, this time was a test of strength, but she did not feel alone in the fight. Alina was offered a job at the Refugee Assistance Center, so she was able to be with her mother and get paid to assist the people who work at the center.

“The program helped me understand that my daughter and I are not alone. We met people at the Center who had experienced similar diagnoses, and this gave me strength. Every day we cling to hope—hope that the treatment will work, hope that the disease will recede and hope that my daughter and I can start a new chapter in our lives. We are surrounded by people who believe in the best, and this belief gives us strength,” said Valentina.

The story of Valentina is a story of fortitude and of the importance of seeking help and support in difficult times. Thanks to the Speranța Terrei, she is in the process of recovering her health, with the hope of a complete recovery.

In Balti, CWS’ local partner Speranta Terrei (Hope of the Earth) provides Ukrainian refugees with food, medical and psychological assistance. The organization raises awareness around infectious disease, provides treatment support to tuberculosis patients and promotes their rights within local systems, advocating for greater patient support.

