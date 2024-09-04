Embracing Differences Changes Lives

Being greeted by free-flowing song, contagious dance and exuberant joy upon arriving at the remote Mwanga Village in Tanzania set the tone for what this incredibly hard-working group of farmers have built together.

In partnership with the Church of the Latter-Day Saints, CWS’ Giving Machines Program has empowered several chicken farming groups in the Kasulu region of Tanzania for about two years.

Zawadi Mammba, CWS Project Officer for Food Security and Livelihoods in Tanzania shared, “Upon implementation of this project, we see how it changes their lives; they are able to send their kids to school, have stabilization at the household level and increase incomes. They learn not to leave anyone behind.”

Attentiveness to inclusivity and loving your neighbor despite differences resounds among this group of 30 farmers —eight of the 30 members of this chicken farming community group are individuals with various disabilities.

The group, led by farmer Samuel Kanubo, welcomed us into their stories and were so proud of what they’ve accomplished with the proper tools and education, which have helped themselves, their families and their community. These farming groups work together to advise each other by sharing new skills and technologies, through the support of CWS staff and trainers.

“I am very thankful for all the chickens that we got from CWS,” Samuel said. “Before the project, we had a lot of challenges…The farming program got us out of famine. It was very difficult to feed our family before we started the chicken farming. After the program, the household income has increased, and we are able to sell chickens and pay school fees so that our kids can go to school.”

Samuel continued, “We just ask you to increase more projects, because this project has helped us so much.”

One of the farmers, Julius Gwagede, shared with us that, “They don’t treat me different—they embrace me.” Julius and his wife are blind, but their disability hasn’t hindered their ability to farm. The farming group and his children help him and his wife with their chicken farming, building community while creating stability for their household together.

It truly is a ripple effect with this CWS program, reaching even beyond food security and economic stability. It gives everyone a chance to create a better and more secure future, regardless of who they are.

Just $21 provides 5 chickens to a family in Africa. $21 changes the entire trajectory of a family’s life for the better. Join us in supporting these resilient individuals by giving now.