CWS Kits and Blankets Bring Warmth and Hope to Ohio Communities

CWS Blanket and Kit donations have provided warmth and essential support to Ohio communities facing record cold and power outages. The generosity of donors, local shelters and events like Bethlehem on Broad Street have offered comfort, hope and vital supplies to those in need during winter’s harshest challenges.

During the harsh winter days, the generosity of CWS Blanket and Kit donors has provided critical relief to those in need across central and southern Ohio. With record-breaking cold and widespread power outages, many found themselves seeking refuge in local warming shelters. Thanks to donations from Church World Service supporters, these shelters were able to offer warm blankets and essential hygiene kits to their guests.

Warmth Amid Winter’s Challenges

“This winter storm was devastating, and many people lost electricity, leaving them no choice but to move to a warming center,” said Matthew Stevens, Director of Congregational Campaigns at CWS. “Because of the generous donors from Church World Service, the guests in these shelters received warm blankets and hygiene items, bringing comfort in difficult times.”

One of the recipients of CWS Blankets was Bethlehem on Broad Street (BOBS), an ecumenical Christmas Day event in Columbus, Ohio, that serves hundreds of people in need. Jim and Gail Lowe, coordinators of BOBS, expressed their deep gratitude for the donations.

Gratitude from Local Leaders

“I can’t say thank you enough to Church World Service for providing these blankets and hygiene kits for our community,” Jim said. “So many people are in need of extra warmth during the winter, and these blankets are perfect.”

In addition to their event, Jim and Gail distributed blankets to local warming shelters and organizations supporting unhoused individuals and families. Gail noted, “It’s so heartwarming to know that on these extremely cold days, people can stay warm thanks to the love and care behind these donations.”

The impact of these gifts stretches far beyond physical warmth, reminding those in need that they are not alone. CWS donors continue to bring hope and compassion to communities facing winter’s harshest challenges.

To learn how you can contribute CWS Blankets to our neighbors who need them most, click here.