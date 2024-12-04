Supporting Refugees with Safe Housing: A CWS Success Story

In collaboration with Saint Mary’s Residency—which provides affordable housing, meals, and communal living services for women—and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace, CWS offers free housing to single working women like Larysa, Viktoriia, and Halyna. By working closely with clients and partner organizations, CWS ensures a smooth transition and a supportive environment.

CWS Housing takes pride in preventing families from becoming unhoused and empowering individuals. We’re thrilled for Larysa, Viktoriia, and Halyna as they join their new communities and build their futures in the United States.

Larysa, Halyna, and Viktoriia, Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion, sought refuge in the United States.

In 2022, Larysa fled Kyiv for the U.S. during dangerous times in her homeland. She found support from friends who became sponsors through the United for Ukraine program. Hearing about the commendable services provided by CWS, Larysa began working as a home attendant and took specialized classes facilitated by CWS. These classes, which would have been financially challenging for a newcomer like her, were made accessible through CWS’ assistance. Battling the language barrier, Larysa diligently attended English classes and made significant progress while familiarizing herself with the country’s culture. Her hard work paid off when she qualified for residency at Saint Mary’s after a thorough interview process with the CWS Housing department.

After leaving her hometown of Kherson in late 2022, Viktoriia reunited with her family in the U.S. Despite language barriers, she successfully found employment as a home attendant and babysitter. Learning about the housing opportunity at Saint Mary’s through her affiliation with CWS, Viktoriia obtained a referral and successfully qualified for free housing after an interview with Saint Mary’s, accompanied by a CWS Housing specialist.

In 2023, Halyna made the difficult decision to leave her home country and immigrate to the U.S. to seek safety. Upon arrival, she faced the challenge of adapting to a new language and culture. Despite these obstacles, she secured employment as a line cook and began saving for her own housing. Learning of the opportunity at Saint Mary’s, Halyna reached out to CWS’ Housing department, completed the necessary applications, and received a referral. After a successful interview and meeting all requirements, she was accepted into the program and moved into her new residence.

The Church World Service (CWS) Housing Department has demonstrated a significant impact in supporting refugees and newcomers in their journey to find safe, affordable housing in the United States. Through strategic partnerships and diverse programs, CWS has addressed critical housing needs for vulnerable populations, ensuring their successful integration into new communities.

