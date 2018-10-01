Creating Refuge Amidst the California Wildfires

Amir Khan, CWS’ Community Engagement Specialist, shares his experience of helping two young Afghan women navigate a harrowing night during the Los Angeles wildfires. This story highlights the challenges refugees face in disaster preparedness and underscores the importance of culturally competent support, as demonstrated by CWS’ inclusive disaster response initiatives.

“You’re safe now.” These are the words that Community Engagement Specialist, Amir Khan, told the two young Afghan women when he picked them up from the airport in Los Angeles. As a former refugee himself, Amir understood the weight of these words, especially for these two women who had just fled a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan where their rights and safety were at stake. Amir didn’t expect that shortly after, he would repeat these same words to these two women but in very different circumstances.

Amir Shares His Story from This Harrowing Day

“It was close to midnight on January 7, 2025, at 11:55 PM, when I received a call that would set the tone for the rest of my night. The voice on the other end of the line was shaky, filled with fear and uncertainty. Two young Afghan girls, who currently reside in my previous apartment in Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles, were calling for help. They had just heard news of evacuations and strong winds amidst the fire devastation. Though they were far from the flames, the situation—coupled with the language barrier and their inability to drive—left them panicked and in tears.

As I sat there, shaking, memories of my own past flashed before me. I remember how helpless I felt when our home in Afghanistan was burned by the Taliban in late 1998, the ashes of everything we had left behind. I couldn’t think of anything else except that I needed to help them.

‘Get ready,’ I told them. ‘I’ll come to pick you up and bring you to Victorville. You can stay at our home for as long as you need.’ My wife and I have always felt a sense of responsibility for these girls. Their older sister is a close friend of my wife, and we first met them in late 2023. Back then, they had just arrived in the U.S., having worked for the Afghan government. The trauma of their abrupt displacement was evident. They were hesitant, even afraid, to live on their own.

In those early days, we offered them our bedroom, while my wife, kids and I slept in the living room. We wanted to provide them with a sense of safety and comfort in a new, unfamiliar country. Over time, they began adjusting, but the scars of their journey lingered. This latest crisis brought all those fears rushing back. It also reminded me of the importance of being prepared for disasters, whether fires, earthquakes or other emergencies.

Driving through the night to pick them up, I thought about their journey and the challenges they’d faced. As refugees and newcomers, they’ve had to navigate not only a new language and culture but also the emotional weight of leaving everything behind. My wife and I have tried to ease their transition, understanding firsthand the struggles of starting anew in a foreign land.

When I arrived at their apartment, their relief was palpable. They hurriedly packed their belongings, and I reassured them that they would be safe with us. By the time we reached Victorville, it was well into the early hours of the morning. We prepared our home to accommodate them, just as we had done before. Their gratitude was heartfelt, but I couldn’t help but feel that it was simply the right thing to do.”

CWS’ Inclusive Approach to Disaster Response

While recalling this story, Amir explained how resettlement in the U.S. is like arriving in “a new world” where so many things are still unknown. He recalled that in 2019 he experienced an earthquake near his home in Los Angeles which caught him and his family by complete surprise. He added, “Most refugees, especially with the new administration, feel like they are not part of the community. They always feel like they are second-class citizens.” This results in a disconnect between newcomers and the resources and information they need to be safe in their new homes.

CWS’ Emergency Preparedness Response and Recovery (EPRR) team works to bridge this gap by taking on a culturally competent and inclusive approach to disaster response work. This can look like creating translated educational materials, partnering with local organizations to identify needs and sharing knowledge about refugee communities to bridge gaps throughout the disaster preparedness and response period. Amir shared that through the support of the EPRR team, he was able to share materials with the California Afghan community following the recent wildfires.

Amir Reflects on the Power of Community

Reflecting on wildfires and the support he was able to provide Amir concluded, “This experience reminded me of the importance of community and support. For refugees and new immigrants, even small acts of kindness can mean the difference between despair and hope. These young women are still learning English and adapting to life here, but with every challenge, they show incredible resilience. My wife and I are committed to being there for them, offering not just a place to stay but also a sense of belonging.

As the fires continued to rage and the winds howled outside, our home became a sanctuary for these girls. In times of crisis, we all need someone to lean on. For me, it’s a privilege to be that person for them, to offer a helping hand when it’s most needed. It’s a reminder that, even amidst uncertainty, compassion and solidarity can light the way forward.”

To support individuals affected by recent wildfires, please consider donating to our California Wildfires Relief Fund. You can learn more about CWS’ Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery work here. You can also support the Pasadena CROP Walk which will contribute 50% of its funds back to the Pasadena community by donating here.