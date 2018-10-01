Bringing New Hope: A Couple’s Journey to Stability

Ines and Humberto fled Cuba seeking safety and stability, but challenges in the United States left them in need of urgent support. Thanks to the quick response and ongoing assistance from the CWS Fort Collins team, they now have secure housing, access to vital resources and a stable foundation to rebuild their lives in Denver.

In August, Ines and Humberto arrived in Denver from Cuba, seeking a fresh start. They were referred to the CWS Fort Collins office for support, hopeful that they could rebuild their lives in a new country. Unfortunately, their living situation soon deteriorated, and they reached out again, this time for additional help.

Building Stability Through Comprehensive Support

CWS responded quickly, ensuring their safety and providing the long-term support needed to begin rebuilding. When their initial housing fell through, the CWS Fort Collins team sprang into action and secured a safe place for them to stay. Thanks to our national partnership with Airbnb, Ines and Humberto were able to move into an apartment that weekend at a deeply discounted rate. Just one month later, this short-term rental transformed into a longer-term affordable lease.

CWS Fort Collins has continued to support them every step of the way. The team has visited them in person and worked with their landlord to help them settle into their new home. Claudia, CWS’ bi-lingual Resource Navigator, speaks with them nearly daily, providing guidance, a reassuring presence and connecting them to critical resources, such as Ines’ enrollment in Colorado’s Old Age Pension program. Rona, CWS’ Immigration Staff Attorney, is helping both Ines and Humberto obtain the work authorization they’re entitled to, and they are steadily completing all the necessary paperwork to begin their journey to employment.

A Journey of Community, Gratitude and Renewal

In just a few short months, Ines and Humberto have gone from fleeing dangerous conditions in Cuba to navigating the new hardships they faced in the United States. Thanks to their resilience and the support of our team, they now have a safe, stable foundation for their new life in Denver. Their story is a powerful reminder of the difference a supportive community can make in helping people start fresh, especially after a difficult journey.

The couple often shares their gratitude for CWS’ part in their journey, sharing, “Claudia and her team are angels on earth. We are eternally grateful to them for their help because our tears turned into joy.”

To learn more about the work of CWS Fort Collins, visit their site here.