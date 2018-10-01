Becoming a Trailblazer

Life hasn’t always been easy for 16-year-old Levitchi Cornel, who grew up in a single-parent household with his mom and older brother in Ukraine. Since he was seven years old, however, Levitchi has found a safe space at the Diamant Day Center for Children in Telenești. Through his involvement at the Center, which is supported by Church World Service, Levitchi has gained skills that have shaped his journey, from making friends to building connections and actively participating in his community.

By participating in the Center’s activities, Levitchi’s confidence has grown steadily, allowing him to realize his own worth and the value he brings to those around him. He began assisting younger children with their homework and helping with various activities at the Diamant Center. Gradually, he decided not only to be a program participant of the Center but also to become a volunteer there. His mother has continuously supported and encouraged him in his volunteer efforts.

In 2023, Cornel had an opportunity to attend a community development training at the Diamant Center, where he learned about using local resources to make meaningful improvements. Excited by the idea of making a difference, he invited a few of his classmates to join him and together they successfully built two new bike racks for their school.

Levitchi reflected on this project and shared, “This was an extraordinary experience for me. Together with my classmates, we contributed to improving the conditions at our school by setting up these bicycle racks and creating a safe place for our classmates to park their bikes. This will also encourage more students to use bicycles as a means of transport to school. I can’t wait to start working on new project ideas that benefit our community.”

The success of this project has helped Cornel and his classmates gain greater confidence in their abilities. Not only did they achieve something useful for many of their peers, but they also set an example for others to follow. In recognition of these efforts, the school administration awarded Cornel a certificate of appreciation for his civic involvement.

Through his example, Cornel has inspired several other young people to volunteer at the Diamant Day Center for Children. Now, Cornel has a team of volunteers who are involved not only in Center activities but also in the community. They currently have new plans and are working on community engagement projects, eagerly awaiting the opportunity to fulfill their goals.

You can learn more about our work in Ukraine by clicking here.