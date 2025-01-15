“Because They Walk”: Kevin McCoy’s Changemaker Journey

Kevin McCoy, Community Engagement Specialist for Fundraising at CWS, has dedicated 25 years to serving others. Through his work with CWS, Kevin has led and attended 300 CROP Hunger Walks, aligning his faith and values with a commitment to walk in solidarity with communities worldwide striving for basic necessities and a better future.

Discovering a Calling to Serve

Kevin McCoy, Community Engagement Specialist for Fundraising at CWS, has dedicated much of his life, including a cumulative 25 years at CWS, to making a difference in the lives of others. Coming from a family of helpers—including a nurse, a firefighter/EMT and a professor—Kevin’s passion for service was instilled early on. “For as long as I’ve lived, it’s been a part of my identity,” he shared.

Inspired by his father, Kevin studied Art History and later received his Master’s in Counseling. While his studies enriched him profoundly, he discovered his passion for serving others internationally when he volunteered for the Peace Corps in the Dominican Republic. During his volunteer work, Kevin was moved by the “hope and spirit” of the local communities, despite their daily challenges in accessing basic necessities. “That’s the kind of person I want to be,” he recalled, recognizing the profound impact of these experiences on his life’s direction.

Aligning Faith and Values at CWS

These experiences stayed with Kevin and eventually led him to CWS, where he discovered an intersection between his faith journey and his commitment to serving others. Kevin also recalls that he felt that his values were truly aligned with CWS, from its focus on inclusivity to how international programs are run by relying on and honoring the knowledge and expertise of locals. Since joining the team, he has had the opportunity to visit various programs in countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nicaragua and, most recently, Kenya. Following each visit, Kevin returns to the United States with in-depth first-hand knowledge of our programs, which allows him to invigorate the CROP Hunger Walks he leads.

Walking in Solidarity through CWS CROP Walks

While it’s impossible to know how many CROP Hunger Walks Kevin has attended since joining CWS, we estimate it’s somewhere in the 300s. Kevin shared that he has seen participants as young as babies in strollers and individuals as old as 100 years old, showcasing the multigenerational initiative and impact of the walks. In his work, Kevin has resonated with the slogan often used by CROP Hunger Walkers: “We walk because they walk.” He added, “People around the world have to walk every day for their basic necessities, whether that’s food, water, shelter or just to get to safety; they’re walking, and they’re going through these struggles. And here in the U.S., we can walk with them in solidarity.”

A Widespread Impact Towards Good

Aside from the influence Kevin has had on our programs, Kevin’s kind and positive demeanor has also left an impact on his colleagues. Nick Gliha, who has worked closely with Kevin on CWS’ Fundraising team, remarks Kevin as a “master storyteller” and shared, “He’s great with kids, with seniors and with welcoming new staff and acclimating them to CWS’ mission.” Each conversation with Kevin is underlined by a welcoming nature and the clear revelation of the passion and dedication that has guided him throughout his life.

In his 25 years at CWS, Kevin has become a bridge between those who need a helping hand and those who can provide it. In every step he’s taken, Kevin continues to honor the journeys of those walking for a better life, reminding us all that the path toward change is one we must walk together.

Kevin McCoy has been recognized by Church World Service as a CWS Changemaker. This campaign is a celebration of the broad community of long-time volunteers, program partners, staff and donors who allow CWS work to be possible. You can learn more about CWS Changemakers by clicking here. To learn more and find a CROP Hunger Walk near you, click here.