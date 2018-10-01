An Empowered Student

When war intensified in Ukraine’s Kramatorsk region in 2022, 16-year-old Nicolae and his family were forced to flee to Bălți, Moldova, leaving behind their home and familiar life. Like many displaced students, Nicolae faced the daunting challenge of continuing his education in a foreign country while dealing with the trauma of conflict.

Determined to pursue his studies, Nicolae found hope at the Anastasis Educational Center. “At first, everything seemed impossible. I felt lost in a new country, but the support from the Center helped me adjust and move forward,” he shared. The Center provided not just educational opportunities, but a comprehensive support system that proved crucial for his adaptation and growth.

Despite the language barriers and cultural adjustments, Nicolae’s dedication to learning never wavered. Through the Center’s innovative online learning program, he successfully completed his 9th-grade studies. The Center’s holistic approach—combining academic support with psychological counseling and material support—created an environment where Nicolae could thrive both academically and personally.

Education became Nicolae’s gateway to community integration and personal development. Through the Center’s programs, he discovered the empowering world of volunteerism. “I felt strong and confident that I could contribute to change,” Nicolae reflected. “Through volunteering, I learned how important it is to support one another.” This experience empowered him to transfer the help and compassion he received to the other members of his community.

Nicolae’s educational journey took an exciting turn in 2023 when he enrolled in vocational courses in auto mechanics. His commitment to learning caught the attention of a local auto service center during his internship, leading to a part-time job offer. “Work motivates me to exceed my limits and take care of myself and my family,” he said proudly.

Today, Nicolae exemplifies the resilient spirit of student activism and determination. He balances his morning studies with afternoon work at the auto service, supporting his family while building his future. His story showcases how access to education, combined with proper support systems, can help displaced students not just survive but thrive in challenging circumstances.

*The Anastasis Educational Center is run by our local partner, Diaconia, and aims to help Ukrainian refugees heal and rebuild their lives. At the Center, program participants can receive psychological support, attend vocational classes, partake in fun activities and access computers to attend online school.

This story is possible thanks to CWS’ membership in ACT Alliance, a global coalition of churches and agencies engaged in development, humanitarian assistance and advocacy. It is also supported by the generosity of UMCOR. You can learn more about the work we are doing in Moldova to support Ukrainian refugees by clicking here.