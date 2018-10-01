A Refugee’s Dream of Music in the United States

Víctor Díaz, a Cuban pianist and opera singer, arrived in the U.S. as a refugee in June 2023. With support from Church World Service (CWS), he received resources like cash assistance, healthcare, and a space to teach music. Now, he’s rebuilding his life and mentoring others, including Ukrainian refugee Emilia Liubarska. Their story highlights the power of community, and art’s healing ability.

Through the Services for Older Refugees (SOR) program, Víctor was enrolled in FamilyCare benefits in New Jersey, giving him access to essential resources. CWS also helped Víctor apply for Supplemental Security Income and provided him with a New Jersey transit reduced fare ID card, making his daily life more manageable.

Víctor’s musical journey blossomed when the CWS team reached out to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jersey City, located across from CWS Jersey City’s office, requested a space for him to teach piano and voice lessons. After months of waiting, the church generously offered him the space free of charge. To support Víctor’s vision, the SOR program created promotional flyers, allowing him to transform his passion into a source of hope and connection for others.

Music as a Bridge Between Cultures

Among Víctor’s students is 17-year-old Emilia Liubarska, who arrived in the U.S. as a Ukrainian refugee. When war broke out in Ukraine, Emilia fled with her mother and their beloved senior terrier dog. Back home in the picturesque town of Uman, Emilia had excelled as a math student at her local lyceum and honed her artistic skills at the Community Art Studio.

Since coming to the United States, Emilia has flourished as part of the USIG–Ukrainian School Impact Grant program, a CWS initiative designed to help Ukrainian refugee children connect with peers and overcome isolation. Through this program, Emilia found friends, became a summer camp instructor, won fashion design competitions, and worked as a set decorator for the grand production “We Are Here”—where she first met Víctor.

Under Víctor’s guidance, Emilia is now learning to play the piano. Despite their language barrier, their lessons transcend words, creating a powerful connection rooted in their shared love of music. Together, they are building bridges between cultures, proving that art can heal, unite, and inspire.

Showcasing Talent and Building Community

Víctor has also showcased his musical talents at CWS events, including a Children & Youth gathering, where he played the piano for attendees. His dedication and resilience shine as examples of how refugees contribute profoundly to their communities.

Through the support of CWS Jersey City, Víctor and Emilia have found a harmonious partnership, demonstrating how second chances can transform lives and bring people together. They are leaving behind a legacy of hope, unity, and resilience, one note at a time.

To learn more about the work of CWS Jersey City, click here.