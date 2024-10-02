A Life Driven For and By Community

For Duane Mevis, a retired United Methodist Minister, the notion of coming together to make the world a better place has been a lifelong guiding principle. At 90 years old, he reflects on a life shaped by values that first took root on his family’s dairy farm in Wisconsin; values that would end up guiding him through a life driven by philanthropy and helping our neighbors both near and far.

One of the most important lessons Duane learned early on came from his father, who worked tirelessly to improve the land they farmed. “My father worked very hard to build up the soil, and he always taught me to leave the soil and the farm better than we found it,” Duane recalls. “That was his mission and goal, and I caught that from early on.”

Duane also reflected on the importance of both helping and receiving help from his neighbors. “In those days, we didn’t have the big equipment that people have now so we did a lot of work cooperatively with about half a dozen neighbors and I really had fun doing that. I always looked forward to working with my neighbors; that made the work seem to go better and be more enjoyable especially when we would eat at each other’s houses, it was like a big picnic.”

Duane’s love for community, his connection to growing food and his deep Christian faith eventually led him to the intersection of all three: CROP Hunger Walks. His involvement began in the 1960s when volunteers would drive tractors and trailers to farmers, collecting corn and soybeans to distribute to those in need. With time, the CROP Hunger Walks evolved and changed but the spirit of giving has remained the same.

After moving to Aurora, Illinois with his wife and children Duane was asked to organize and lead his first local CROP Hunger Walk. The walk still runs today, and its success propelled him to continue organizing other walks. In 1982, he established a walk in Naperville, Illinois, which has since raised over $1.5 million. For more than 50 years, Duane has dedicated himself to CWS CROP Hunger Walks. Even after moving into a senior residence 13 years ago, he continues his efforts, forming yet another CROP Hunger Walk team. Last year, his community raised $18,000, contributing to a total of $133,000 raised by the residents.

While these numbers are rather impressive, what stands out the most about Duane’s leadership is the uniquely intentional care and understanding Duane has for the members of his own community. While the CROP Hunger Walks at the residence have been a huge success, Duane recognized that walking long distances may become more and more difficult for the residents so he began organizing CWS Kit building sessions with the community. He shared, “For seniors especially, I think they like to feel that they’re really doing something besides just writing a check. That’s important to do but not as fun as filling kits and then seeing a box get filled and shipped off.”

The messaging behind CWS’ work is something that has deeply resonated with Duane who shared that the phrase “be the good” really stood out to him. Duane, who has been led by a life of faith, stated, “I think loving our neighbor and serving is a critical part of Christianity.” He added the importance of practical Christianity explaining that his passion and commitment to philanthropy “is a way to connect faith and works.”

Even after nine decades, Duane recognizes that the fight to care for his neighbors is far from over. “I always hoped the time would come when we had met the hunger need, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen right away,” he said. “So we need to keep on keeping on.”

Thanks to individuals like Duane, CWS continues its mission, ensuring that together, we will keep on keeping on, until the work is finished.

Duane Mevis has been recognized by Church World Service as a CWS Changemaker. This campaign is a celebration of the broad community of long-time volunteers, program partners, staff and donors who allow CWS work to be possible. You can learn more about CWS Changemakers by clicking here. To learn about how you can get involved in your local CROP Hunger Walk, click here.