A Journey into New Futures: The Tale of Yhoan Manuel and His Family

The Manuel family arrived in the United States seeking a better future and, with the support of the CWS Jersey City team, transitioned from a temporary shelter to a stable home. Through hard work and personalized assistance, they have built a fulfilling life, turning their dreams into reality.

The Manuel family landed in the United States on November 20, 2024, after a long and difficult journey filled with hardships and dreams of a better future. With support from the CWS Jersey City housing team, the family found temporary refuge at a shelter upon arrival, providing them with a safe space as they adjusted to their new life.

Arrival and Initial Support: A Warm Welcome in Jersey City

The CWS Jersey City office played a vital role in supporting the family’s transition. Upon their arrival, the office connected with Yhoan, his wife Marcela and their son through a comprehensive welcome and orientation process. Recognizing the challenges of starting over in a new country, the CWS Jersey City housing team provided immediate logistical support. They ensured the family had access to essential necessities such as food, clothing and hygiene items. Temporary housing was secured, and the team guided Yhoan through the complex process of obtaining legal documentation and social services.

Beyond meeting immediate needs, CWS Jersey City provided crucial resources to help the family build a stable future. This included connecting them with English classes, job training programs and cultural orientation sessions. The housing team also assisted in searching for, evaluating and securing permanent housing. Through consistent follow-ups and personalized support, CWS Jersey City ensured that Yhoan and his family had the tools and resources needed not only to survive but to thrive in their new environment.

Building Stability: From Shelter to Self-Sufficiency

Yhoan, a hardworking father, devotes himself to providing for his family. Since arriving in the country, he has spent everyday walking around the Jersey City area in search of work. For him, supporting his family is the most important priority. Together with his son, they found job opportunities in electrical and door installations. They continue to receive support from the CWS Jersey City employment team, who are working to provide more permanent and stable job opportunities for them. Despite initial difficulties, their effort and dedication have helped them move forward and rebuild their lives.

With the steadfast support of his wife, Yhoan quickly adapted to their new reality. Within weeks, both he and Marcela secured jobs, bringing stability and income to their family. Meanwhile, their son, eager to further his education and career, found support through the CWS Youth Mentorship Program. Though he had finished school, the program connected him with mentors who provided access to educational resources, job training and guidance to develop long-term goals. Under their guidance, he has started to bridge gaps in his education, laying the foundation for a successful future.

New Beginnings: Creating a Home and Pursuing Dreams

Thanks to their hard work and the consistent support of the CWS team, the family transitioned from a shelter to stable housing. Yhoan and Marcela created a nurturing home for their child, where he could grow and pursue his dreams. “The change is quite significant. We are comfortable and at ease. Now we have more privacy and comfort. But, if I have to tell you, since I arrived in the country, I have felt heard and supported by the CWS Housing team. They have been a great support throughout this process,” said Marcela.

At present, Yhoan Manuel and his family lead a happy and fulfilling life in their new community. Their story is one of struggle, hope and the transformative power of support. Together, they turned an uncertain beginning into the promise of a better future—a testament to what can be achieved through determination and hard work.

Recently, the family moved into their permanent home in Union City, New Jersey, leaving behind the shelter that had welcomed them during their first weeks in the country. This marks the beginning of a new chapter in their lives, filled with hope and new opportunities. Confident in their ability to overcome challenges and fueled by a desire for improvement, they are ready to continue building a brighter future together.

