Moving Towards Resilience: A Study of Climate Change, Adaption and Migration

This 2021 CWS study describes how people feel climate change in their daily lives in five countries where we work: Cambodia, Georgia, Haiti, Indonesia and Kenya.

Many people are already using their limited resources to cope with climate change as best they can. We heard about how people want to be able to live safely where they are, and how and why additional resources can help.

In some places, people described migration as a way of coping with climate change. We heard practical suggestions of ways to make migration safer, while also reducing the risk of displacement in the first place.

CWS stands with people on the move because of climate change, and with all families and communities who feel the impacts of climate change in their lives and livelihoods. We invite you to read the report and learn more about how we can work together to respond.

DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT

DOWNLOAD THE EXECUTIVE SUMMARY