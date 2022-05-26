For Immediate Release: May 26, 2022

The Refugee Welcome Collective Launches RefugeeWelcome.org

New site offers robust support and education to expand and improve community sponsorship in the U.S.

New York City– CWS today announced the launch of RefugeeWelcome.org, a new website and online community of The Refugee Welcome Collective, created to support community sponsorship of refugee arrivals in the United States. The Refugee Welcome Collective is a project of CWS under an agreement paid for by the U.S. Department of State to provide technical assistance and training on community sponsorship nationwide.

“Community sponsorship is one of the best ways that American communities can come together to welcome and support arriving refugee families from Afghanistan, Ukraine and beyond. We are thrilled to offer robust resources and support to resettlement agencies, partners and community sponsors to help expand the capacity for welcome and address the rapidly growing need to help refugee families rebuild their lives in safety in the United States,” said Jessica Chapman Director for Community Sponsorship Technical Assistance at The Refugee Welcome Collective.

The Refugee Welcome Collective works to improve outcomes for refugees resettled through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program by building capacity and expanding community sponsorship. Community Sponsorship is when a group of individuals commits to provide clearly defined financial and/or in-kind support and certain volunteer services to previously or newly arrived refugees, asylees, asylum seekers, or other forcibly displaced populations in partnership with a local refugee resettlement agency to support their welcome and integration.

Individuals and groups interested in sponsoring arriving refugee families in their communities can visit the site to find in-depth training programs, learning resources, weekly events, and on demand technical assistance. The site also provides resources, training and direct support to national and local refugee resettlement practitioners, refugees paired with sponsors and community and institutional partners to support community sponsorship programs across the United States.

For media requests email media@cwsglobal.org, to connect with the Refugee Welcome Collective contact info@refugeewelcome.org.