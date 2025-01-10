Sonya Funna Evelyn, Sam Worthington Join CWS Board of Directors

New York City – Church World Service today announced that it has welcomed two new members to its Board of Directors, Sonya Funna Evelyn and Sam Worthington. Each of these leaders brings decades of experience related to CWS’ mission of building a world where everyone has food, voice and a safe place to call home.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sonya and Sam to the CWS Board. We are fortunate to have such knowledgeable, experienced and passionate leaders joining in our mission. As CWS accompanies families impacted by displacement, disaster and climate change as they face many challenges ahead, Sonya and Sam bring the compassion, hope and commitment we need to support these vulnerable communities and build a brighter future together.” —said CWS Board Chair Rev. Dr. David Vasquez-Levy.

“I have long admired the work of CWS, and it’s an honor to serve on the board and support their incredible mission to serve the vulnerable,” said Sonya Funna Evelyn. “There’s nothing more fulfilling than aligning one’s life mission with their work. I’m honored to serve on the CWS board, where my passions and purpose come together.”

“I am honored to join an organization that reminds us all that we must act with compassion,” said Sam Worthington. “CWS has an indispensable role to play at a time when vulnerable refugees are at risk, losing essential resources, and painted in a negative light. I look forward to working with the CWS board and leadership to mitigate these challenging times and to support vulnerable communities.”

ABOUT SONYA FUNNA EVELYN:

Sonya Funna Evelyn is currently the Vice President for Sustainable Development at ADRA International, a global faith-based nonprofit reaching over 20 million individuals annually. In this role, Sonya leads teams delivering high-impact, poverty reduction programs and provides strategic leadership, visioning and direction setting for a network of over 120 offices worldwide. Prior to joining ADRA in 2007, Sonya worked in the field of reproductive health and as a clinical therapist for vulnerable populations in northern Virginia. Sonya currently serves on the Board of Directors of Life and Change Experienced Through Sport (LACES) and CORUS International.

ABOUT SAM WORTHINGTON

Sam Worthington is an international civil society leader, advocate, author, spokesperson and humanitarian nonprofit expert. He spent 16 years as the President and Chief Executive Officer of InterAction, the premier convener of the U.S. international nongovernmental organization sector. Before joining InterAction, Sam spent 12 years as the National Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Plan International USA. Sam has received numerous awards and recognition for his excellence in leadership and impact and continues to lend his expertise and experience to many Boards of Directors and advisory committees. He is also a Senior Fellow at Forus International and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Sam’s forthcoming book, Prisoners of Hope: Global Action and the Evolving Role of US NGOs, explores the role of nongovernmental organizations within today’s environment of complex global crises.

More information about these board members or the full CWS Board of Directors can be found here.