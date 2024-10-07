On October 7 CWS Renews Calls for Peace in Israel and Palestine 

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today honors and remembers the lives of nearly 1,200 people who were killed one year ago by Hamas militants in Israel. The organization also laments the more than 41,689 Palestinian civilians who have lost their lives at the hands of Israel in the violence that has followed. For decades, violence towards civilians in Israel and Palestine has represented an affront to our most core commitments to human rights, and dignity. CWS has long called for a cessation of hostilities, an end to targeting civilian populations, the release of all hostages, unfettered humanitarian access to those in need, and an end to the occupation.

Rick Santos, President and CEO of Church World Service, issued the following statement:

It is inherent in our faith, our shared humanity, and the spirit of our work that we call for peace and humanitarian protection in a time of chaos. We condemn the brutal attack Hamas executed one year ago, we also condemn the violence committed against civilians, Palestinian and Israeli alike, that has occurred since. All families deserve to live with dignity, free from fear. We call on our brethren, our elected officials, and our global partners to demand a cessation of hostilities, the immediate release of all those held hostage—101 remaining Israeli hostages and 9,440 uncharged Palestinians prisoners—relief for the innocent impacted by the violence of the past year, and commitment to fostering a lasting and just peace in the region.

CWS mourns the lives lost and recognizes that armed actors who kill any civilian are in violation of international humanitarian law. CWS continues to push for a humanitarian-focused response to the ongoing crisis, calls for an end of the occupation, and works with our partners at Churches for Middle East Peace to ensure human rights are upheld in Israel and Palestine.

CWS is co-hosting an Ecumenical Service of Lament with Churches for Middle East Peace today, October 7th at 2:00 PM ET. Learn more and register here.

