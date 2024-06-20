Refugee Housing Solutions and Marriott International Team Up to Help Provide Short-Term Accommodations for Refugees

New York City, NY—Church World Service (CWS), a nonprofit organization serving refugees and newcomers regardless of faith or background, today is proud to announce a new collaboration between Refugee Housing Solutions (RHS) and Marriott International. The joint effort will allow Marriott Bonvoy members to support newly arriving refugees and other newcomers to the United States through the donation of their points. RHS will use the value of those points to help U.S. resettlement agencies provide temporary accommodations for newcomers.

Through its partnership with Refugee Housing Solutions, CWS will join with the other nine U.S. resettlement agencies—Bethany Christian Services, the Ethiopian Community Development Council, Episcopal Migration Ministries, Global Refuge, HIAS (formerly Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society), the International Rescue Committee, the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, World Relief Corporation—in this much-needed effort.

“Access to housing is fundamental for all Americans, yet for arriving refugees, having a safe place to call home as they begin their new lives and start building a future for their families is critical. This collaboration with Marriott International will allow our newcomers to have a temporary platform to get on their feet, find employment, access medical care, and acclimate to their new community. This will provide a short-term home-base for refugees to connect with their neighbors,” said Rick Santos, President and CEO of Church World Service. “If we are to ease the pain of forced displacement it will take all of us to act. We applaud Marriott for honoring its commitment to social impact and look forward to seeing how we will together impact lives for the betterment of us all.”

In celebration of World Refugee Day, the effort will begin with a pilot program in several American cities. A Refugee Housing Solutions Page has been launched on giving.marriott.com and is now receiving donations. Members of Marriott Bonvoy–Marriott International’s award-winning travel platform—will be able to donate their points through the site, which will be converted to cash donations to help fund short-term accommodations for refugees.

“Marriott has been focused on creating a safe and welcoming world for nearly a century. We are proud to collaborate with Refugee Housing Solutions and welcome Marriott Bonvoy members to join us in supporting their important work,” said Tricia Primrose, Executive Vice President and Chief Global Communications & Public Affairs Officer at Marriott.

“This World Refugee Day, we honor the resilience, aspirations, and contributions of refugees resettling in the United States—and the generous spirit of the individuals and communities that welcome them. For this reason, the Department of State celebrates this new, innovative collaboration between Marriott and Refugee Housing Solutions that taps into the generosity of everyday Americans to provide stability and a safe start to refugee newcomers as they arrive in the United States. We recognize the critical contributions of private sector partners like Marriott as we seek to welcome refugees, who in turn enrich American society as they build new lives in the communities where they settle. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this collaboration” said Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes.

Refugee Housing Solutions (RHS) is a Church World Service technical assistance and capacity strengthening project with expert staff who support ten national U.S. resettlement agencies and their 340+ local teams to find and create housing solutions that increase inventory and expand access to affordable housing across the United States. RHS is funded by the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) with additional funding from the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families (ACF).

For more information on this new program, contact Refugee Housing Solutions at info@refugeehousing.org