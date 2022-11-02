For Immediate Release: November 2, 2022

New Partnership Matches Trained Community Sponsorship Groups with Ukrainians in Need of Resettlement in the United States

New York City – CWS and Welcome.US today announced a new joint-initiative that will connect Ukrainians in need of safety with CWS-supported sponsorship groups in the United States via the Welcome Connect platform. Through the CWS Ukrainian Sponsor Group program, sponsorship groups will receive training, technical assistance and other forms of support as they welcome newcomers to their communities. Ukrainians seeking refuge in the United States under the Uniting for Ukraine program will now be able to identify and connect with these sponsorship groups through the Welcome.US Welcome Connect platform, where CWS groups will be denoted with a badge on their profile page.

“People of faith and communities of compassion across the nation have taken action to support Ukrainians, but there is more critical work to be done,” said CWS Director of Community Sponsorship and Engagement Stacey Clack. “Sponsorship changes lives and transforms communities. Providing robust support to new Ukrainian Sponsor Groups and the ability to connect with Ukrainians through the Welcome Connect platform, will expand our capacity for welcome and help more families find a safe place to call home.”

“The last year has given us countless examples of the great capacity Americans have to help our Ukrainian neighbors seeking refuge in the US,” said Nazanin Ash, CEO of Welcome.US. “Expanding our ability to connect Ukrainians through deep partnership with Church World Service’s Ukrainian Sponsor Group program is an important milestone in our effort to engage more Americans in sponsorship and welcome more Ukrainians. We’re proud to partner with Church World Service on this important effort.”

In April, the Biden Administration made a commitment to welcome 100,000 Ukrainians seeking safety through Uniting for Ukraine. While thousands of Ukrainians have found sponsors in the United States and traveled to join them and restart their lives in their new communities, many more remain in danger awaiting sponsorship. The Welcome Connect platform is a user-friendly platform created to provide a safe, streamlined process for Americans looking to connect with beneficiaries and serve displaced Ukrainians who are in need of a sponsor. Learn more about the Welcome Connect Platform here.

For more than 75 years, CWS has partnered with faith communities, congregations and local partners to welcome and support newly arriving refugees and immigrants through community sponsorship, operating one of the largest community sponsorship programs in the nation. CWS Ukrainian Sponsor Groups will be vetted and complete a robust training program, and will also receive regular and on-demand support from CWS throughout their sponsorship journey.

CWS and Welcome.US will host a webinar on Thursday, November 3rd at 2:00 PM EST. Learn more and register here.

