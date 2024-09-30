New Changes to Asylum are Steps Backward, Undermine America’s Spirit of Welcome

Washington, DC—CWS condemns the Biden administration’s decision to solidify its harsh restrictions on access to legal asylum protections at the U.S. southern border. As the world faces the greatest displacement and refugee crisis in history due to rising political persecution, violence, and climate change, it is more critical than ever that the United States protect our most vulnerable neighbors.

“Penalizing people who are forcibly displaced is alarming and short-sighted,” said Danilo Zak, Director of Policy for Church World Service. “The right to seek asylum is guaranteed under U.S. law. Asylum-seekers do not want to leave their homes; they are forced to because of violence and persecution. The long-standing U.S. tradition of welcome has strengthened and diversified our communities. New Americans build up our workforce, creating more job opportunities for all. Each and every one of us deserve a safe place to live, work, and raise our families, and the United States must honor its commitment to those seeking the promise of America and focus on border solutions that recognize the dignity and humanity of all those seeking refuge.”

The revised rule doubles-down on the Biden administration’s June “Securing the Border” announcement which temporarily suspends access to asylum for those arriving between ports of entry during “emergency circumstances,” or until daily average border arrivals fall to 1,500 encounters over a 7-day period. The revised rule makes these temporary asylum restrictions much more permanent, lengthening the 7-day period to 28 days and including certain unaccompanied children – who were previously excluded – in the calculation for average arrivals. Today’s action disregards U.S. international obligations to refugees and the Refugee Act of 1980, which explicitly enshrines the right to seek asylum regardless of manner of entry.

CWS reiterates that these restrictions lead to dangerous conditions for migrants trying to seek asylum. As a nation founded upon the enduring contributions of newcomers, it is a moral imperative for the United States to welcome those displaced by persecution or violence with dignity and compassion.

For more information on comprehensive border solutions for more humane, equitable, efficient migrant processing, click here.

