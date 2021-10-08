Malaria Vaccine Will Impact Generations to Come

Washington, D.C.—Church World Service today welcomed the announcement of a new vaccine to combat malaria globally. The vaccine, which could save tens of thousands of lives each year, will significantly impact the well-being of children in developing countries, especially in sub-Saharan Africa. CWS, which works with communities in Africa and around the globe impacted by the disease, looks forward to seeing the impact of the vaccine as an important way for people to live long and healthy lives.

“The impact of this vaccine is momentous, it will transform malaria control work, and will impact generations to come. Over 260,000 children die in Africa each year from Malaria, the idea that we can prevent many of those deaths is a giant victory against one of the most deadly diseases,” said Rick Santos, president and CEO of Church World Service, and who also served for five years on the GAVI Civil Society Advisory group,. “Every day we work with communities impacted by Malaria—in Africa, Southeast Asia and beyond—to help them have access to clean water, nutritious food and better livelihoods for them and their families. This vaccine means they have one less thing to fear as they go about building their futures.”

For decades Church World Service has worked with farmers to improve their harvests, invested in family livestock businesses, and partnered with communities to access water for cooking, bathing, drinking and gardening. As a result, families can realize their rights to food and water, and to lives free from the worries of hunger and drought.

